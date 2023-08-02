scorecardresearch
Snapchat unveils 'Lens Creator Rewards' programme in India

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 2 (IANS) Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, has introduced a ‘Lens Creator Rewards’ programme for Snap AR creators in India.The Lens Creator Rewards is a new way for Snap AR creators, developers and teams to be rewarded for building top-performing Lenses on Snapchat, the company said in a statement.

India is amongst the top five markets where lenses from Lens Creators achieve the most community engagement.

This programme celebrates the most creative Lenses that enable Snapchat users to express themselves and have fun with friends

“Snapchatters love Lenses built by our global AR community of more than 300,000 AR creators, developers, and teams around the world. At Snap, we’re committed to rewarding the value that AR creators bring to the platform as they advance their skills and grow their businesses through the new Lens Creator Rewards Program,” said Joseph Darko, Global Head of AR Developer Relations at Snap.

Every month, a Lens Creator could be awarded up to $7,200 if they have the top-performing Lens in India, the US and Mexico.

The program is open to new and current Lens Studio community members from nearly 40 countries, including India.

“In India, Snapchat continues to witness a remarkable emergence of AR creators from various parts of the country, constantly adding to the vibrancy of the platform’s AR community,” the company said.

“With the incredible scale of AR creation and deep engagement from Snapchatters, Snap Inc. is committed to supporting AR creators as they advance their skills and grow their businesses by empowering and rewarding creativity,” it added.

In June, the popular social media platform introduced two new nickname-themed AR lenses — ‘India’s Top Nicknames’ and ‘My Nickname’– for users in the country.

The custom nickname AR experience was purpose-built to allow users to celebrate their nicknames proudly.

–IANS

Agency News Desk
The Agency News Desk
TweetDeck rebrands to 'XPro'
