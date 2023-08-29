scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

SoftBank may sell 1.17% stake in Zomato via block deal: Report

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 29 (IANS) Japanese company SoftBank Vision Fund (SVF Global) is looking to sell off 1.17 per cent stake in food delivery giant Zomato, according to a media report on Tuesday.

The stake will be offloaded via a block deal — 10 crore shares at a price of Rs 94 apiece, totalling Rs 940 crore, CNBC TV-18 reported.

Kotak Securities will be the broker to the deal, the report added.

Last week, JM Financial Institutional Securities in a report said that Zomato’s stock is likely to be volatile in the near term on account of market speculation around possible exits by some pre-IPO shareholders (VC/PE/Chinese investors) of the company as well as erstwhile shareholders of Blinkit who had received it under a share swap deal.

On Tuesday, US-based investment major Tiger Global, via its VC fund Internet Fund III Pte Ltd, exited Zomato by selling its entire shareholding for Rs 1,123.85 crore.

Several pre-IPO and ex-Blinkit investors are sitting on substantial unrealised gains. An analysis of the cost of acquisition of shares owned by pre-IPO and ex-Blinkit shareholders of Zomato suggests they are currently sitting on substantial gains on their investments, a large chunk of which is, however, unrealised.

–IANS

rvt/vd

3
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Jr Women’s Hockey League: SAI Shakti, Har Academy, SAI Bal among winners on Day 4
Next article
Indian men's team routs Bangladesh 15-1 in Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US