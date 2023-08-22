scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Softbank-owned chip design company Arm set for year’s biggest IPO

By Agency News Desk

New York, Aug 22 (IANS) British chip design company Arm, owned by Japanese investment giant SoftBank, has filed for an IPO listing with Nasdaq, which is touted as the year’s biggest.

Analysts expect Arm’s IPO to be the biggest of 2023.

Last month, Bernstein analysts assessed Arm’s fair-market value to be about $40 billion, reports TechCrunch.

SoftBank recently acquired a 24.99 per cent stake in Arm, reportedly at a valuation of more than $64 billion.

Arm has developed and licensed high-performance, low-cost, and energy-efficient central processing unit (CPU) products and related technology.

The company has customers like Apple, Alphabet, Advanced Micro Devices, Qualcomm, and Mercedes-Benz.

Arm was supposed to be acquired by graphics chip giant Nvidia for $40 billion in 2020, but the deal was called off in February 2022, owing to “significant regulatory challenges preventing the consummation of the transaction”.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) had sued to block Nvidia’s $40 billion acquisition of Arm from Softbank on antitrust grounds.

Arm is a core supplier of architecture technology to most semiconductor companies.

Its Arm instruction set is at the core of nearly all mobile processors powering smartphones, including those made by Apple and Android devices that use Qualcomm chips.

The European Commission also opened an in-depth investigation to assess the acquisition of Arm by Nvidia.

Arm is reportedly developing its own chip, aiming to showcase the capabilities of its designs and attract new customers.

–IANS

na/ksk

6
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Fowler, Morikawa and Schauffele to headline 2023 ZoZo Championship
Next article
Saiyami Kher impresses Sachin Tendulkar with her 'Ghoomer' style bowling
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Microsoft to sell off Activision Blizzard’s cloud gaming rights to Ubisoft

News

SRK-starrer 'Jawan' has 6 different action directors from across the world

News

Jackie Shroff: 'Internet nahi hoga toh Maa ki aankho me dekh'

News

Seerat Kapoor roped in for 'BhamaKalapam 2'

Health & Lifestyle

US fines Teva, Glenmark $255 mn over drug price-fixing charges

Sports

Ajaz Patel, Tim Seifert in New Zealand A squad for Australia tour

News

Big B considers Abhishek as his 'friend': We both are very frank with each other

Sports

Kejriwal congratulates Praggnanandhaa for reaching Chess World Cup Final

News

Rihanna reportedly welcomes second baby with A$AP Rocky

Technology

X kills headlines from links to articles as Musk tells journos to publish directly

Fashion n Lifestyle

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary flaunts her hot look in swimsuit; Fans call these pictures are on fire

News

Adah Sharma reveals her favourite superhero: 'Hanuman ji'

News

'Hercules' star Kevin Sorbo felt sidelined in industry due to his conservative views

News

Chris Hemsworth's wife Elsa Pataky seen with bruised eye

News

Idina Menzel almost gave up singing due to bullying as a child

News

Saiyami Kher impresses Sachin Tendulkar with her 'Ghoomer' style bowling

Sports

Fowler, Morikawa and Schauffele to headline 2023 ZoZo Championship

News

Madhuri Dixit Nene adopted Redo after shoot of ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’, reveals Amitabh Bachchan

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US