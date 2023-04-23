scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Software firm F5 to lay off 9% of workforce

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, April 23 (IANS) US-based software company F5 has announced to lay off 9 per cent of its workforce or about 623 employees globally amid macroeconomic uncertainty.

“As we look at the past six months, it’s clear that rising interest rates, geopolitical events, and macroeconomic uncertainty have dramatically affected our customers’ spending patterns. We do not believe this environment will persist, but we also do not know what the anew normal’ will look like when it comes,” Francois Locoh-Donou, F5’s president, CEO and director, wrote in an email to F5 workers.

“Because of this uncertainty, we must take measures to decrease our costs without jeopardizing our future growth trajectory,” he added.

According to the company, the workforce reduction will affect employees from various regions, including the US, EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa), Australia, Japan, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, APCJ, and India.

Moreover, the software firm said that it plans to spend $45 million on severance benefits and anticipates annual savings of $130 million from reducing its headcount.

Those affected will receive generous severance compensation, their Q2 FY23 MBO (Management by Objectives) payout and May 1 stock vest, outplacement assistance, retention of F5 laptops where possible, and immigration support.

In addition, the company will implement further reductions to travel and expense budgets and shift large internal company events to a virtual format.

–IANS

shs/ksk/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Jennifer Grey says she declined reprising 'Friends' role due to 'bad anxiety'
Next article
OTT to help rescue the huge cinema business
This May Also Interest You
News

K-pop star Moonbin, aged 25, found dead at his home

News

Mischa Barton joins new season of 'Neighbours' as guest star

Sports

Spanish referees reject strike but strongly criticize La Liga

Sports

Barca's Sergi Roberto to miss rest of season with hamstring injury

News

Hemant Gaba’s ‘Fireflies: Parth aur Jugnu’ on ZEE5 from May 5

Sports

IPL 2023: Hunger from the rest of the batting unit helped us cross the finishing line, says Trent Boult

News

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan hug each other and twinning in white as they celebrate their 16th wedding anniversary

Sports

Super Cup: Chennaiyin look to secure semifinals berth against Mumbai City

News

'The Broken News 2' will see Shriya Pilgaonkar's character fight for justice

Sports

Shergill takes initiative for resumption of Bullock Cart race at Kila Raipur games

Sports

IPL 2023: Fleming confirms Stokes on sidelines for another week due to latest injury setback

Sports

IPL 2023: Impact player rule has lessened the utility of all-rounders, says KKR's Venkatesh Iyer

News

Pregnant Sana Khan reacts to ‘weird’ video of husband Anas Saiyad pulling her at Baba Siddique’s Iftar party

Sports

IPL 2023: DC players' bats, other equipment stolen in transit; report

Fashion n Lifestyle

Shiv Thakare flaunting his crazy dance moves with Shantanu Maheshwari

Technology

US imposes $300m penalty over hard disk drive exports to Huawei

Technology

Teen jobs: Parents anxious about negative impact on grades, sleep & social life

Sports

1st Test: Karunaratne, Mendis centuries help Sri Lanka take charge despite late wickets from Ireland

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US