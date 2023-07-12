scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Software firm Sisense to lay off 15% of workforce

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, July 12 (IANS) US-based software company Sisense has announced to lay off 15 per cent of its workforce, or about 100 employees.

The job cuts will affect all departments, including the Israeli headquarters, which employs 150 employees, reports CTech.

In addition to the current layoffs, the software firm has experienced a long series of developments, including the departure of senior executives last year, relatively small layoffs, and a halt in hiring.

“Like any responsible company during this period, and in order to maintain the growth and level of profitability that we have sustained for a significant period of time, we realised that efficiency measures are necessary within the company. We are committed to helping the employees who are leaving find their next workplace, and providing them with all the support they need during this challenging period,” Sisense CEO Ariel Katz was quoted as saying.

In 2022, Sisense reduced its workforce from 800 employees to 600 employees, and many of its older employees left the company, the report mentioned.

While downsizing, Sisense also changed its business focus several times, moving from developing analytics tools for businesses to focusing exclusively on large enterprises, and then focusing on integrating analytics tools into other corporate applications.

Meanwhile, US-based web analytics and software company New Relic has announced to lay off more than 200 employees as the company struggles to achieve profitability.

–IANS

shs/prw

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'She gets into her character really well', Sharad Malhotra on kissing Akanksha Puri twice on screen
Next article
Jonah Hill accused by Alex Nikolas of kissing her without consent when she was 16
This May Also Interest You
News

Schwarzenegger pumps iron, flaunts strength weeks before turning 76

News

King of Monsters returns to wreak havoc and destruction in new trailer of 'Godzilla Minus One'

Sports

Ind vs WI: Ishan should play at number 6, suggests childhood coach Uttam Majumdar

News

Jonah Hill accused by Alex Nikolas of kissing her without consent when she was 16

News

'She gets into her character really well', Sharad Malhotra on kissing Akanksha Puri twice on screen

News

Kevin Costner ordered to pay over double amount to ex-wife for child support

News

It's going to be a culinary extravaganza for 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan' -fame Yogesh Tripathi on his birthday

Sports

‘It'll be exciting to work with Babar Azam,’ says Colombo Strikers' head coach Simon

News

Fans ask ‘where is Ridhi Dogra in ‘Jawan’ trailer? Ridhi Dogra reacts after being trolled for no screen time in Jawan Prevue

News

KRK says, ‘Shehnaaz Bechari actress cum Chichori Zyada Lagti Hai’ after watching her latest song ‘Yaar Ka Sataya Hua Hai’

Technology

Tesla board 'probed' Musk's plan to build lavish glass house for himself

News

A trip down the memory lane as Shah Rukh Khan-Aishwarya Rai’s ‘Devdas’ turns 21

Technology

Asus launches Windows 11 portable gaming console 'ROG Ally' in India

News

Padma Lakshmi replaced by 'Top Chef' winner Kristen Kish for Wisconsin-set Season 21

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav to enter as wild card in the house

Technology

Covid virus spread widely in deer and back to humans: Study

News

Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lauryn Hill among Global Citizen Festival 2023 headliners

News

Sushmita Sen is a powerful performer, phenomenal to work with: Sikandar Kher

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US