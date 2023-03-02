scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Software firm Thoughtworks lays off nearly 500 employees

By News Bureau

San Francisco, March 2 (IANS) Software consultancy company Thoughtworks has announced to lay off nearly 500 employees, or 4 per cent of its global workforce to cut costs amid global macroeconomic conditions.

Nasdaq-listed Thoughtworks has more than 12,500 employees across 18 countries. The company also has a strong presence in India.

According to TechCrunch, the company first informed impacted employees about the decision earlier this week and the layoffs will continue in the coming days.

“We confirm that we have made the difficult decision to reduce our workforce by about 4 per cent globally,” a Thoughtworks spokesperson was quoted as saying in the report.

“These changes were necessary to support the future growth of our business,” the company spokesperson added.

It got listed on Nasdaq in 2021 through an initial public offering (IPO) that raised $773 million.

Thoughtworks’ revenue grew 8.3 per cent year-over-year to $310.7 million during the fourth quarter (Q4).

“We are pleased with our performance in the fourth quarter and our clients continue to look to us to help them navigate these uncertain times and tackle their biggest technology challenges,” said CEO Guo Xiao.

Thoughtworks generated a net income of $16.1 million in the fourth quarter, compared with a $16.9 million loss 12 months earlier.

The company expects to generate between $303 million and $305 million in revenue in the ongoing quarter.

Thoughtworks joins a growing list of tech companies which have laid off thousands of employees in recent months amid recession fears.

–IANS

na/ksk/

Previous article
Venezuela to meet Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan in friendlies
Next article
Musk envisions 'fully sustainable earth' but no new electric cars
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Intel's next-gen chips may support Windows 12

Technology

Alphabet's self-driving unit Waymo lays off 200 employees

Technology

Softbank offloads 3.8% stake in Delhivery for Rs 954 cr

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out 'Report status updates' feature on Android beta

Technology

Musk envisions 'fully sustainable earth' but no new electric cars

Sports

Venezuela to meet Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan in friendlies

Sports

Argentina World Cup hero Mac Allister wants to stay in Premier League

Technology

OpenAI announces ChatGPT, Whisper APIs for developers

Health & Lifestyle

Hoshiarpur Literature Festival to be held on March 4

Health & Lifestyle

UN, humanitarians allocate $9.5 mn to fight cholera outbreak in Lebanon

Health & Lifestyle

Vaccination centres close in Denmark's Capital Region

Health & Lifestyle

UNICEF-supported campaign promotes healthier food environments in Asia-Pacific

Sports

Indian Open: Shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor wins gold, makes Asian Games cut

Sports

Santosh Trophy: Karnataka make history, beat Services to reach final after five decades

Sports

PVL: Kochi Blue Spikers finish campaign with win over Mumbai Meteors

News

Naga Shaurya becomes real-life hero as he confronts abusive man

Sports

Santosh Trophy: AIFF's attempts to use VAR and get a big crowd for semis fall flat on the first day

Sports

WTT Star Contender Goa: Manika Batra stars with three wins for hosts; Sharath ousted

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US