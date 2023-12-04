SolarWinds India appoints Abhijit Banerjee as Managing Director

Tuesday, December 5, 2023
Abhijit Banerjee as managing director of its India operations, including the SAARC region (Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, and Sri Lanka).

New Delhi, Dec 4 (IANS) IT management software provider SolarWinds on Monday said it has appointed Abhijit Banerjee as managing director of its India operations, including the SAARC region (Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, and Sri Lanka).

Banerjee will chart the enterprise and channel business growth for SolarWinds in India, where the company has an established office in Bengaluru that has continued to hire new talents since the pandemic recovery, the company said in a statement.

“Given Abhijit’s exposure and expertise in the industry, I have great confidence in him to map and realize the growth of SolarWinds India as planned,” said Bharat Bedi, Managing Director of SolarWinds APJ.

Prior to SolarWinds, Banerjee held key positions in Cisco, Oracle, Gartner, Palo Alto, Dell EMC and Wipro.

“As one of the largest economies in APJ, India is growing at a phenomenal rate, with vast untapped opportunities. I look forward to leverage on this growing trend and help more customers in accelerating their digital transformation journey with our SolarWinds solutions,” said Banerjee.

