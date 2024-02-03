Some customers had tears in their eyes at Vision Pro launch: Tim Cook

San Francisco, Feb 3 (IANS) As Apple CEO Tim Cook greeted first customers of the $3,499 mixed reality (MR) headset Vision Pro, he realised some of them even had tears in their eyes as they either bought the device or tried it out for the first time.

Cook arrived at Apple’s Fifth Avenue store in New York City to greet the customers on the first day of the sale of the much-anticipated headset.

“What a thrilling morning celebrating the launch of Apple Vision Pro at Apple Fifth Avenue! The era of spatial computing has arrived,” Cook posted on X, with some images from the NYC store.

“Seeing people’s reactions to trying Apple Vision Pro for the first time today was wonderful. Some people had tears in their eyes! Our mission is to enrich people’s lives, and I could feel that happening in real time. What a day,” Cook further posted.

Apple let people see the demo of the headset at its stores on a first-come, first-served basis. The company also allowed customers to reserve time for a demo starting on Monday, February 5.

The tech giant has announced more than 600 apps and games designed for Apple Vision Pro headset.

Spatial experiences Vision Pro can transform any room into a personal theatre for sports, TV shows, and films; unlock new ways to collaborate, create, and view digital content; and transport users to stunning gameplay environments and exciting new places.

“With more than 600 new spatial experiences to explore in the all-new App Store, alongside more than 1 million compatible apps across iOS and iPadOS, users can discover a wide array of apps that expand the boundaries of what’s possible,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations.

Apple Vision Pro features ultra-high-resolution displays that deliver more pixels than a 4K TV for each eye, so users can watch their favourite content on a 100-foot screen.

Sports fans will love the viewing experience on Vision Pro, with apps like PGA TOUR Vision, which uses real-time shot tracking layered on top of 3D models of real golf courses alongside key stats — including leaderboards, scorecards, schedules, course information, and other tournament details — to bring the tour to life in a user’s space.

Alongside Disney+, top entertainment apps have taken advantage of the unique capabilities of Apple Vision Pro to offer all-new ways for viewers to view their favourite movies, shows, and more.

“With the Max app for Apple Vision Pro, fans can transform their space using the Iron Throne Room environment for an immersive experience that brings viewers into the iconic Red Keep,” said Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO of HBO and Max Content.

On Apple Music, listeners can download and stream more than 100 million songs ad-free with Spatial Audio featuring Dolby Atmos and Lossless Audio with ultra-low latency using AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with USB-C.

–IANS

na/