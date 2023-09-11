scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Sony launches 'foster care' programme to repair its ageing robot dogs

By Agency News Desk

Tokyo, Sep 11 (IANS) Sony has launched a new “Aibo foster parent programme” for its ageing $2,900 Aibo robot dogs to ensure that even robot dogs are for life.

The programme will allow owners whose basic plans have been cancelled to donate them and then the company will check the condition and provide the necessary treatment to the Aibos and donate them to “Aibo foster parents” such as medical facilities, nursing care and other organisations.

With this programme, Sony aims to “make Aibo more sustainable” by providing the units a second home where they can get emotional support and more, the company said.

These are the newer 2019 ERS-1000 Aibo robot dogs that are still being sold, which are a revival of the late 1990s “entertainment” dogs. It’s not exactly a fully charitable project, as Sony will charge “foster parents” an unnamed fee for service for the Aibo robots, which may also include some donated units being used for parts depending on their condition.

Aibo is capable of performing a variety of tricks, such as standing on its hind legs and greeting its owner at the door, and has been designed to “mature” over time, much like a real dog. It also includes a web-based interface for programming custom actions.

The units have a suite of sensors, respond to voice and touch, and can even recognise specific people, making them ideal for emotional support.

–IANS

shs/dan

1
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Sandip Anand: Satish Kaushik's absence marks end of era in 'May I come in Madam?'
Next article
Study explains why sorghum may be better than whole grains
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US