scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Sony Project Q device operating on Android in leaked video

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, July 23 (IANS) The Sony Project Q handheld game-streaming device was running on the Android operating system (OS) in a leaked video.In the video posted by Zuby_Tech on Twitter, a basic version of Android OS running on a plastic-wrapped device shows a simple menu system and a QR code, reports The Verge.

The person who is making the video quickly navigates the menu and then starts to roll the handheld over to reveal the top, back and bottom of it.

Moreover, it is challenging to figure out much due to the low resolution.

In a separate tweet, the leaker also shared a picture of the tablet with the screen removed, revealing the frame behind it.

Sony unveiled the Project Q device in May this year.

According to the company, Project Q is a dedicated device which will be launched later this year.

It will allow users to play any compatible game installed on their PS5 console using Remote Play over Wi-Fi.

The device features an 8-inch LCD screen capable of up to 1080p resolution at 60fps, and delivers crisp visuals and smooth gameplay streamed from the PS5 when users are away from their TV.

Moreover, all of the buttons and features of the DualSense wireless controller, including adaptive triggers and haptic feedback, are featured on the device.

Meanwhile, the tech giant had announced that the ‘Access controller’ for PS5 will be available globally on December 6 for a suggested retail price of $89.99

The Access controller lets users customise their layout with different button and stick caps in various shapes and designs, operate the controller from any 360-degree orientation, and connect third-party accessibility accessories using its four industry-standard 3.5mm expansion ports.

Users will also be able to pair up to two Access controllers and one DualSense wireless controller together and use them collaboratively.

–IANS

aj/prw

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Ashes 2023: 'We need bit of luck; it would be unjust if weather have a decisive say, says Stuart Broad
Next article
Genelia Deshmukh reveals the key to a successful relationship
This May Also Interest You
News

Genelia Deshmukh reveals the key to a successful relationship

Sports

Ashes 2023: 'We need bit of luck; it would be unjust if weather have a decisive say, says Stuart Broad

Technology

Researchers spot 500 genes that directly influence what we eat

Technology

As global race for moon heats up, India eyes lunar natural resources

Technology

5th generation Samsung foldable smartphones set to raise the bar: Experts

Technology

China leads lunar race, but Chandrayaan-3 can be a gamechanger

Technology

ISRO has a busy 2023 as it sets its sights on the sun

Sports

WI vs IND, 2nd Test: Debutant Mukesh Kumar earns praise from bowling coach Paras Mhambrey

News

Margot Robbie compared 'Barbie' to 'Jurassic Park' to get funding

News

Drake says he likes women who are into Cosplay

Technology

Dorsey's 1st tweet NFT now has a paltry price of less that $2K

Sports

Global T20 Canada: Vancouver Knights, Brampton Wolves register victories on Day 3

Technology

Google adding 'Alt text' in Image options sidebar of Docs, Sheets

Technology

Apple Vision Pro firmware suggests 3 battery models

Sports

Zim Afro T10: Cape Town Samp Army register 8-wicket win against Bulawayo Braves

Sports

2nd Test: West Indies frustrate India, reach 229/5 at stumps on rain-hit Day 3

Health & Lifestyle

Why managing Type 1 (juvenile) diabetes is more complicated

Technology

Twitter aspires to be best source of truth on Internet: Musk

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US