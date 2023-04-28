scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Sony sells 38.4 mn PlayStation5 to date, posts $22.5 bn record sales in Q1

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 28 (IANS) Sony has sold 38.4 million PlayStations 5 gaming consoles to date, shipping 6.3 million PS5 in the March quarter alone, the Japanese giant said on Friday.

According to the company’s latest quarterly earnings, the company shipped 19.1 million PS5 in the fiscal 2022, beating its earlier forecast of 18 million.

The monthly active users of PlayStation Network went up from 106 million to 108 million. However, the number of PS Plus subscribers was flat at 47.4 million.

The company posted record annual operating revenue, helped by its chip division and sales of its PS5 gaming console. Sony reported 3.06 trillion Japanese yen ($22.5 billion) in revenue (up 35 per cent YoY) and 1.21 trillion yen in operating profit, a record for the company.

According to CNBC, the Japanese giant’s gaming division was one of its biggest profit drivers for the year, bringing in operating profit of 250 billion yen, although that was down 27 per cent year-on-year.

For the fiscal year, Sony’s gaming division brought in revenue of 3.64 trillion yen, up 33 per cent year-on-year.

Sony said that it aims to sell 25 million PS5 units in the current financial year. The company is competing with Nintendo’s Switch console and Microsoft’s Xbox.

Sony is reportedly set to launch its PlayStation 5 Pro (PS5 Pro) gaming console late next year. The new console will be the upgraded version of the current PlayStation 5 (PS5).

The tech giant is also expected to launch a PS5 with a detachable disc drive later this year because the company is planning to reduce the cost of the current-generation gaming console.

In January this year, the Japanese company had unveiled a customisable accessibility controller kit for PS5 at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023.

–IANS

na/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Jeremy Renner joins hands with Anil Kapoor for ‘Rennervations’
Next article
Shreyas Talpade announces sequel to his Marathi film 'Poshter Boyz'
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Delhi HC directs ASI to remove encroachments in Tughlaqabad Fort in 4 weeks

Technology

Microsoft to stop bundling Teams with Office to avoid probe

News

Kenneth Branagh’s terrifying ‘A Haunting in Venice’ trailer unveiled

Technology

GitHub announces Kyle Daigle as Chief Operating Officer

Sports

IPL 2023: Shivam Dube's fifty in vain as Rajasthan Royals beat CSK by 32 runs

Technology

Global chip revenue to decline 11% this year, short-term outlook grim

Technology

Lyft, Deloitte announce layoffs amid global meltdown

Technology

Breathing toxic air may raise cognitive problems in babies: Study

Sports

Chandigarh Gully Cricket tournament concludes with message to shun drugs

Sports

IPL 2023: Rajasthan played a great home game as they got out of blocks very well, says CSK coach Fleming

News

Jatin Goswami reveals how he bagged his role in 'Garmi'

Health & Lifestyle

Malaria control & elimination possible for India, challenges remain: Experts

Sports

24 years on top: Sachin's fight against injuries & inspirational comebacks

Sports

Sharjah Stadium names stand after Sachin Tendulkar

Sports

Branch, Buhler maintain overall top-10 position for Hero MotoSports Team Rally

Sports

IPL 2023: Impact player rule will never take away anybody else's value in the team, says Pragyan Ojha

Health & Lifestyle

Telangana takes steps to recall mislabelled batch of Thyronorm tablets

Sports

Wrestling mess: 'From podium to footpath', Vinesh Phogat shares 'disheartening' pic

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US