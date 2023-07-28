scorecardresearch
Sony sold over 40 mn PS5 consoles since launch

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, July 28 (IANS) Sony has announced that it has sold more than 40 million PlayStation 5 (PS5) consoles to gamers since launch.

“We launched PlayStation 5 in November 2020 and the world was in a strange and different place than when we announced the console in 2019,” Jim Ryan, President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, said in a blogpost on Thursday.

“Despite the unprecedented challenges of Covid, our teams and our partners worked diligently to deliver PS5 on time.”

The pandemic continued to be a challenge for the company, and it took months for supply chains to return to normal so that there would be enough inventory to meet demand.

Ryan further mentioned that “For more months than I care to remember, we kept thanking our community for their patience while working through these issues.”

However, now, PS5 supply is well-stocked and the company is seeing that pent-up demand finally being met.

“From innovative indie games to AAA blockbusters, there are more than 2,500 PS5 games now available,” Ryan added.

In April this year, the company had revealed that it sold 38.4 million PS5 gaming consoles, shipping 6.3 million PS5 in the March quarter alone.

Also, the company shipped 19.1 million PS5 in the fiscal 2022.

In July last year, the tech giant had announced that it sold more than 10 million PS5 consoles globally, making it “the fastest-selling console in the history of Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE).”

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Sony had announced that the ‘Access controller’ for PS5 will be available globally on December 6.

The Access controller lets users customise their layout with different button and stick caps in various shapes and designs, operate the controller from any 360-degree orientation, and connect third-party accessibility accessories using its four industry-standard 3.5mm expansion ports.

Users will also be able to pair up to two Access controllers and one DualSense wireless controller together and use them collaboratively.

–IANS

aj/prw

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
