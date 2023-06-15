scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Sony testing cloud streaming for some PS5 games

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, June 15 (IANS) Tech giant Sony has announced that it is testing cloud streaming for “supported” PlayStation 5 (PS5) games.

The company is planning to add this ability as an additional benefit to the PlayStation Plus Premium subscription.

“We’re currently testing cloud streaming for supported PS5 games– this includes PS5 titles from the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog and Game Trials, as well as supported digital PS5 titles that players own,” Nick Maguire, VP of global services, global sales and business operations at Sony Interactive Entertainment, said in a blogpost on Wednesday.

“When this feature launches, cloud game streaming for supported PS5 titles will be available for use directly on your PS5 console.”

Maguire further mentioned that this feature is currently in the early stages.

Meanwhile, last month, the tech giant had revealed the first look of a new handheld device for playing PS5 games via remote play overAWi-FiAwhich will hit the market soon.

PlayStation’s first-ever official wireless earbuds were also announced, bringing next-generation audio immersion to PS5 as well as PC, along with connectivity to smartphones via Bluetooth.

–IANS

aj/svn/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Meta introduces text-based 'world chat' feature for Horizon Worlds
Next article
6.2-magnitude quake jolts Philippines
This May Also Interest You
News

6.2-magnitude quake jolts Philippines

Technology

Meta introduces text-based 'world chat' feature for Horizon Worlds

Sports

Flame for Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games lit in Liangzhu culture site in China

Technology

Samsung Galaxy Watches to soon alert users of irregular heart rhythms

Technology

UN chief calls for stemming online hate, bolstering social cohesion

Technology

Will close down Facebook in India, Karnataka HC warns social media giant

Sports

Premier Handball League: Telugu Talons beat Rajasthan Patriots 28-24

Sports

Ashes 2023: Confident Smith not fazed by 'funky' England

Sports

Messi vows to maintain good form before 2026 World Cup

Sports

Jr Men's National Hockey: Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh register wins on Day 3

Sports

Golf: Five Indians including Diksha and Amandeep to tee up at German Masters

Sports

Anantjeet, Raiza win Skeet National Selection Trials

Sports

Global Chess League can have same effect like IPL did with cricket, says Raunak Sadhwani

Sports

Global T20 Canada: Russell, Gayle, Harbhajan, Afridi among marquee names drafted

Technology

Apples racial equity & justice initiative surpasses $200 mn in investments

Sports

4th District Srinagar Indoor Rowing Championship 2023 commences

Sports

Indonesia Open: Lakshya beats Lee Zii Jia, sets ups second-round clash with Srikanth (Ld)

Sports

Barcelona eye move for Brazilian teenager Vitor Roque

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US