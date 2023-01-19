scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Sophos to lay off 450 employees globally, including in India

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Jan 19 (IANS) Cyber-security company Sophos is laying off about 450 people globally including in India — which is 10 per cent of its workforce — to achieve “the optimal balance of growth and profitability”.

TechCrunch first reported about the layoffs at the UK-headquartered Sophos. The company, however, did not reveal the exact numbers.

“Sophos announced an internal restructuring which has resulted in job losses and the start of consultation periods that potentially will affect 10 per cent of our global employee base,” a company spokesperson was quoted as saying.

The cybersecurity company said that an increasing focus on services such as “managed detection and response (MDR)” was part of the reason for job cuts.

In March 2020, private equity firm Thoma Bravo had acquired Sophos in a $3.9 billion deal.

“While these changes are difficult, we believe they are necessary to advance our strategic vision to be a leading global innovator and provider of cybersecurity as a service, with managed detection and response (MDR) at its core,” Sophos said in the statement.

The company said that it views MDR as a catalyst “to expand our managed services business, which is now more than $175 million and growing at over 50 percent per year”.

In March last year, Sophos opened its new data centre in Mumbai.

“This will make it as easy as possible for customers and partners to access the best threat protection and detection and data storage options available from Sophos,” Sunil Sharma, managing director of sales for India and SAARC, Sophos had said in a statement.

The India data centre was Sophos’ third in the Asia Pacific and Japan region.

The other two locations are in Australia and Japan.

–IANS

na/ksk/

Previous article
Adobe refuses allegations of AI models training through users' data
Next article
Bajrang, Sakshi, Vinesh, and protesting wrestlers spend night at a temple, eat prasad for breakfast, leave for Jantar Mantar again
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Undergraduate dies of severe cardiac arrest at Gujarat college

Sports

Copa del Rey: Athletic, Atletico and Valencia advance as Osasuna beat title-holders Betis

Sports

Bajrang, Sakshi, Vinesh, and protesting wrestlers spend night at a temple, eat prasad for breakfast, leave for Jantar Mantar again

Technology

Adobe refuses allegations of AI models training through users' data

News

Actor Julian Sands reported missing while hiking in San Gabriel Mountains

Sports

Football: Inter defend Supercoppa title win 3-0 win over rivals AC Milan

Technology

Apple working on iPad-like smart home display

Technology

Amazon begins new round of job cuts, lays off over 18,000 people

Sports

Hashim Amla quits all forms of cricket to concentrate on coaching career

Technology

US experimental HIV vaccine regimen safe but ineffective: Study

Technology

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw unveils Siddhartha Mukherjee's latest book 'The Song of The Cell' in B'luru

Sports

ILT20: Robin Uthappa urges fans in UAE to cheer for Dubai Capitals in stadiums

Sports

ILT20: Hasaranga's 3/18, Hales' fifty lead Desert Vipers to 7-wicket win over ADKR

Sports

1st ODI: Double century one of those things, like what dreams are made of, says Shubman Gill

Sports

ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru FC register 3-0 win over Jamshedpur FC, inch closer to playoff spot

Sports

IND vs NZ, 1st ODI: Watching Gill bat is fantastic; Siraj has been brilliant, says Rohit Sharma

Sports

WPGT 2023, Leg 2: Amandeep shares lead with Pranavi on Day 1

Sports

Sathiyan-Manika reach mix doubles quarters at WTT Contender

Sports

Sports Ministry gives wrestling body 72 hours to respond on sexual harassment charge

Sports

1st ODI: Gill smashes 208 as India survive Bracewell scare to win by 12 runs, take 1-0 series lead (ld)

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US