scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Space industry, academicians hail India’s historic moon landing

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 23 (IANS) The space industry leaders on Wednesday hailed the historic feat as India made the successful touchdown of the Chandrayaan-3 lander on the south pole of the Moon surface.

The lander landed near the South Pole of the moon after travelling about 3.84 lakh km for over 40 days.

The Indian Space Association (ISpA) said that this significant accomplishment underscores the increasing accessibility of space and showcases India’s unwavering determination and persistence in accomplishing challenging space missions.

“Moreover, it augurs positively for India’s engagement in the emerging lunar exploration era aimed at establishing enduring structures on the Moon,” said the association.

Initiated on July 14, 2023, from Sriharikota, the Chandrayaan-3 mission comprises the key components of the Vikram lander and the Pragyan rover.

While this is ISRO’s mission, many other private companies have contributed towards the goal, like Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Walchandnagar Industries, Centum Electronics, Godrej & Boyce and Ananth Technologies.

“The successful landing shows the potential of the Indian space sector and places India among the very few nations in the whole world who have achieved this feat. It is also a harbinger of the exciting opportunities that it brings for private players,” said Lt Gen AK Bhatt (Retd), Director General, Indian Space Association.

Dr Subba Rao Pavuluri, Founder and CMD of Ananth Technologies (ATL) expressed gratitude to ISRO for the opportunity given to them to manufacture several mission-critical systems for Chandrayaan-3 programme.

Headquartered in Hyderabad, the company has been contributing to all the launch vehicle and satellite missions of ISRO.

ATL played a crucial role in the Chandrayaan-3 launch vehicle (LVM3) by participating in the manufacturing of numerous avionics packages for this mission.

“We are well-prepared to make significant advancements in India’s space sector initiatives and other strategic programmes. ATL is poised to play a pivotal role as a partner in the nation’s aspiration to achieve self-reliance,” Pavuluri said.

Somak Raychaudhury, Vice Chancellor, Ashoka University, said that it is a crowning achievement for all Indians.

“Chandrayaan-3 is the culmination of decades of relentless pursuit of excellence by our scientists, and, at the same time, it is a stepping stone for our country’s ambitious space exploration programmes,” Raychaudhury said.

“With the new space policy, upcoming missions such as Aditya-L1, Gaganyaan and future missions to Mars and beyond, we are preparing for the hitherto unexplored frontiers of space,” he added.

–IANS

na/

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Chess World Cup: Praggnanandhaa holds Magnus Carlsen to another draw to take final to tiebreaks
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Chess World Cup: Praggnanandhaa holds Magnus Carlsen to another draw to take final to tiebreaks

Sports

World Athletics Championship: Jeswin Aldrin qualifies for long jump final, Sreeshankar fails

Technology

India Lands on the Moon!

Health & Lifestyle

Adult education can help middle-aged people lower dementia risk

News

Marathi actor Siddharth Chandekar gets his mother married again

News

Shresth Kumar joins the cast of 'Agnisakshi…Ek Samjhauta'

Health & Lifestyle

New highly-mutated Covid variant has put researchers on high alert

Sports

Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna need more game time before the World Cup, says Sitanshu Kotak

News

Beyonce has a special dress code for her tour attendees as her b'day wish

News

Taylor Swift concert security guard fired after asking fans to take pics of him

Technology

Amazon India introduces farm-to-fridge quality assurance system

News

Amanda Bynes to stay at mental health facility for 'foreseeable future'

Technology

Crypto firms raise $2.3 bn in VC funding in Q2, lowest since Q4 2020

News

'Hip Hop India' to feature rapper King as celebrity judge

Sports

Haris Rauf, Mujeeb Ur Rahman make big moves in ICC Men's ODI Player Rankings

Technology

Samsung India gets 1.5 lakh pre-orders for new foldables, demand surge in tier 2, 3 cities

Technology

Samsung India gets 1.5 lakh pre-orders for new foldables, demand surge in tier 2, 3 cities

News

It's Nawazuddin Siddiqui Vs Anurag Kashyap in 'Haddi' trailer

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US