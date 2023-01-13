scorecardresearch
SpaceX gears up to launch internet satellite service Starlink in S.Korea

By News Bureau

Seoul, Jan 13 (IANS) Elon Musk-run SpaceX has applied for business registration with South Korean authorities to roll out its network of satellite internet service Starlink, sources said on Friday.

SpaceX filed the request with the Ministry of Science and ICT earlier this month to launch Starlink in the country, according to the sources.

SpaceX is expected to set up a subsidiary here to qualify for registration, reports Yonhap news agency.

Starlink uses a range of radio frequencies known as the 28 GHz band to provide high-speed broadband to remote and rural areas.

It is not yet known whether the company will use the same range once it begins service. It might not apply for frequency and instead offer service using ground stations in China and Japan.

Starlink said on its website it will start its internet service in the country sometime during the second quarter of this year.

Musk-run affordable satellite internet service Starlink has reached 1 million active paid subscribers, which now includes private jets, cruises, boats and more.

–IANS

na/

Gashmeer Mahajani on working with Tinu Verma: Our energies were always in sync while shooting
Pamela Anderson claims she's not seen her, Tommy Lee's sex tape
