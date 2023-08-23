scorecardresearch
Special prayers offered across state for success of Chandrayaan-3 mission in K’taka

By Agency News Desk

Bengaluru, Aug 23 (IANS) People across Karnataka on Wednesday offered special prayers at temples praying for the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

More than 20 children offered ‘ ‘Panchamruth Abhisheka ” for Shiv Ling at Kashi Vishwanatha temple at NIG colony in Raichur city of the state. The

children also recited stotras before God and prayed to the Almighty for India to establish a new milestone in the Moon mission.

“We have offered milk to the god for the success of the mission. We recited shlokas and sang bhajans. If Chandrayaan-3 succeeds we will get to see the Moon from close quarters,” the children explained.

1008 Shreeshaila pontiff Dr Channasiddarama Panditaradhya Shivacharya Swamiji offered special prayers to God Shreeshaila Mallikarjuna for the success of the Moon mission. “Last time the mission could not succeed and let the Chandrayaan-3 mission be successful with the blessings of God,” he said.

He also wished good luck and success to the scientists of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO).

A team of 82 persons led by BJP MLA T.S. Sreevatsa has travelled to Mantralaya in Andhra Pradesh and offered special prayers for the success of the Chandrayaan – 3 mission. They also raised slogans for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and scientists.

Dr Veerasomeshwara Jagadguru popularly known as Rambhapuri shree of Balehonnuru mutt has also wished success on the occasion. “Today, the whole world is turning towards India. Let the work of our scientists be a model to others. I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi who stood behind the scientists.It is a matter of pride that one among thousands of scientists Dr K. Nandini daughter of Keshavamurthy and Mangala hails from Balehonnuru. I am waiting for the golden movement of touchdown,” he said.

–IANS

4
Agency News Desk
