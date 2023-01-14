scorecardresearch
Spotify back online after brief outage

By News Bureau

San Francisco, Jan 14 (IANS) Music streaming platform Spotify which suffered a brief outage in the US on Friday night that left thousands of users without access to the platform, is now back online.

Several Spotify users reported streams suddenly stopped, and some say they have logged out and can’t log in again.

Online website outage tracker Downdetector spotted more than 30,000 reports of the issue with Spotify. Most reported issues were with the mobile application.

At the peak of the outage, it reported that there were problems at Spotify with the app (57 per cent), audio streaming (28 per cent) and website (14 per cent), with over 44,000 reports of problems.

The Spotify Status Twitter account acknowledged the issues just before 9 p.m., and tweeted: “Something’s not quite right, and we’re looking into it. Thanks for your reports.”

Spotify followed up at 11.16 p.m. with a post saying, “Everything’s looking much better now! Get in touch with @SpotifyCares if you still need help”.

In March 2022, Spotify users globally including in India were left without songs and posts after an outage linked to Google Cloud disconnected the platform.

Spotify has about 456 million users and 195 million premium subscribers across 180 regions.

