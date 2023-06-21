scorecardresearch
Spotify getting redesigned 'Your Library', 'Now Playing' views on desktop

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, June 21 (IANS) Music streaming platform Spotify is improving the desktop experience by adding redesigned ‘Your Library’ and ‘Now Playing’ views.

The redesigned Your Library and Now Playing views began rolling out to all desktop users worldwide from Tuesday.

This revamp will make the desktop experience “the best way to explore, curate, listen to and organise Spotify on a computer or web browser,” the company said in a blogpost.

“We’re keeping the main content area unchanged, so it will still be your central hub to browse, discover, and find recommended songs and podcasts.”

The platform is anchoring the new Your Library on the left side of the app window so that users can easily access their saved music and podcast collections.

According to the initial insights, users have found that the redesigned Library helps them save time, provides them with a better overview and allows them to easily switch between playlists.

On the right-hand side of the app, users will see the Now Playing view, displaying the current song or podcast they are listening to.

“You can even find more information about the song and artist here, as well as information on tour dates and merch — making it easier to connect with your favourite artists and discover more about them,” the company said.

Agency News Desk
