scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Spotify hikes prices for premium subscription plans globally

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, July 25 (IANS) Music streaming giant Spotify has announced it is raising its premium subscription prices across a number of markets around the world.

“The market landscape has continued to evolve since we launched. So that we can keep innovating, we are changing our Premium prices across a number of markets around the world. These updates will help us continue to deliver value to fans and artists on our platform,” Spotify said in a blogpost on Monday.

In the US, Spotify’s Premium Individual plan now costs $10.99, up from $9.99, and the Premium Duo plan has increased to $14.99 from $12.99.

The Premium Family plan will now be priced at $16.99, up from $15.99, and the Student plan will cost $5.99, up from $4.99.

Apart from the US, Spotify is increasing prices in 53 other countries, including Canada, France, the UK, Mexico and Australia.

Moreover, the music streaming giant said that the existing subscribers will be notified about the price changes via email and be given a “one-month grace period” before the new prices go into effect.

Last fall, Apple Music had hiked its subscription fee for individuals to $10.99 per month, with the family plan increasing to $16.99/month, among other changes.

Amazon Music Unlimited also hiked its monthly rate to $10.99 (for non-Prime members).

Last week, Google-owned YouTube increased the price of a Premium individual plan by $2 in the US for new and current customers.

Users will now have to pay $13.99 per month instead of $11.99.

The plan will cost $18.99 if users are subscribing from the iOS YouTube app.

–IANS

shs/ksk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Sanjay Dutt from 90s inspired Gulshan Devaiah's look in 'Guns and Gulaabs'
Next article
Japan Open 2023: K Srikanth enters Round of 16, Aakarshi Kashyap bows out
This May Also Interest You
News

Britney Spears' memoir 'The Woman In Me' delayed due to bizarre legal troubles

Technology

Instagram back after brief global outage

News

‘Choona’ trailer: An epic heist comedy drama

News

Vaibhav on working with Vipul Shah in 'Commando' series: Renowned for his exceptional directing skills

Technology

SpaceX rocket made a hole in ionosphere: US space physicist

News

Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Bawaal' starring Varun Dhawan becomes one of the most viewed movies of the week

Technology

Probiotics may help slow age-related cognitive decline

Sports

Pakistan announce women's squad for Asian Games; Anoosha, Shawaal earn maiden call-ups

News

Vijay Varma unveils the rule book for being an 'asli mard', talks about changing it

News

'Mahabharata' to get new theatre stage adaptation in London's Barbican theatre

News

Freddy Daruwala to make international debut with 'Aaina'

Sports

Japan Open 2023: K Srikanth enters Round of 16, Aakarshi Kashyap bows out

News

Sanjay Dutt from 90s inspired Gulshan Devaiah's look in 'Guns and Gulaabs'

Technology

Netflix introduces new personalised tab for Android, iOS

News

Back in films, Sonam Kapoor says she plans to do two a year, mainly family entertainers

Fashion n Lifestyle

Shiv Thakare and Daisy Shah pose together; Paps call them ‘Nice jodi’ and they start blushing

News

Armin van Buuren: India holds very important place in my touring repertoire

News

Jungkook, Latto celebrate scoring first No. 1 on Hot 100 with 'Seven'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US