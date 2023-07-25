scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Spotify now has 220 mn paid subscribers

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, July 25 (IANS) Music streaming giant Spotify on Tuesday announced that the platform now has 220 million Premium subscribers and 551 million monthly active users, as of June 30.

The company, in its Q2 earnings report ,said that the monthly active users surged 27 per cent to 551 million, and Premium subscribers grew 17 per cent (year-on-year) to 220 million.

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek also shared the figures on Twitter, thanking the team for their efforts.

“Thanks to the Spotify team for another strong quarter and for powering our remarkable growth: 118M MAU and 32M subs over the last twelve months. Encouraging to see this progress against what we laid out in June 2022 at Investor Day,” he said.

The second quarter earnings report comes less than 24 hours after Spotify announced to increase its prices in the US and several other markets worldwide, similar to price increases seen by other music streaming services, including Apple Music, Amazon Music, and YouTube Music Premium.

Meanwhile, the company has made several cuts in 2023 after Ek stated that the company’s priorities for the year were “speed and efficiency”.

It announced in January that it would lay off 6 per cent of its global workforce, or about 600 employees; shut down Clubhouse competitor Spotify Live and Worldle competitor Heardle in April; and then cut another 200 jobs from its podcasting division in June.

Earlier this month, Spotify started informing its users who have subscribed to its Premium service through Apple’s in-app purchase system that it will no longer support it as a payment method.

Since May 2016, the company has not allowed new Premium subscribers to pay for service through Apple’s in-app purchase, citing the tech giant’s “tax” on App Store purchases, reports Variety.

–IANS

shs/vd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Dunzo faces legal notice from 7 firms over unpaid dues
Next article
World IVF Day: Infertility a silent epidemic, must be tackled, say docs
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Doctors see 40% rise in viral conjunctivitis among kids, adults

Technology

World IVF Day: Infertility a silent epidemic, must be tackled, say docs

Technology

Dunzo faces legal notice from 7 firms over unpaid dues

Sports

'That's ridiculous,' Ponting labels Root's suggestion on extending play to combat weather, slow over-rate

News

Shah Rukh Khan teams up with ‘Star Trek’ action director Spiro Razatos for ‘Jawan’

News

Iconic statue mysteriously stolen from 'Beetlejuice 2' set in Vermont during shooting

News

'Heeriye' tells dreamy love story of Heer Ranjha with modern twist

Technology

Moon-bound Chandrayaan-3 gets farther from the earth on voyage

Sports

Paris 2024 unveils design of Olympic and Paralympic Games torch

News

When Abish Mathew roasted actress Taapsee Pannu

Sports

UTT Season 4: Chennai Lions, Dabang Delhi look to qualify for semifinals

Technology

Webb telescope detects water vapour in rocky planet-forming zone

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Pooja Bhatt reveals her regrets

Technology

iPhone helps save man who drove off cliff: Report

Sports

England's 'Bazball' approach can only be played on flat pitches, feels Ishan Kishan

News

Tiffany Haddish refuses to be treated like 'wounded animal' after having 8 miscarriages

Technology

Mastodon has child abuse material problem: Study

Sports

Philippines beat New Zealand to take first Women's World Cup win

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US