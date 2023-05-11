scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

'Startups can play significant role in addressing tech challenges in mines sector'

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 11 (IANS) Startups can play a significant role in addressing the technological challenges faced by the mining sector of the country and the same will pave the way for a healthy eco-system for mining sector growth, Mines Secretary Vivek Bharadwaj said on Thursday.

His statement came while unveiling the logo of the first Mining Startup summit, which would be held at IIT Bombay, Powai on May 29.

More than 150 startups and 20 major industries will be participating in the summit, Bharadwaj said.

Startups in the fields of exploration, virtual reality, automation and drone technology among other subjects, will be present in the summit.

The summit will be mainly focusing on innovation and techniques that will support and improve the performances in the mining sector and also help in building autonomy in the sector.

Bharadwaj further said that the Mines Ministry will interact with the startups in the field of mining and metallurgy and how these startups, equipped with different technologies, may contribute in the activities of the sector.

–IANS

ans/vd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Love to grill meat? Fumes from BBQs may up risk of arthritis
Next article
Scammers steal thousands of dollars using AI-made Frank Ocean songs
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Scammers steal thousands of dollars using AI-made Frank Ocean songs

Health & Lifestyle

Love to grill meat? Fumes from BBQs may up risk of arthritis

Technology

James Webb Space Telescope takes closest look yet at mysterious planet

Sports

US-based Samp Army becomes one of the world's biggest cricket franchises

Sports

IPL 2023: Too many dot balls in the middle overs cost us the game, admits DC head coach Ponting

Sports

IPL 2023: Shivam Dube's three sixes were the real turning point, says CSK all-rounder Moeen Ali

Sports

Deepak, Hussamuddin, Nishant eye historic gold for India at IBA Men's World Boxing Championships 2023

Sports

Virat admits breaking Tendulkar's record will be emotional moment for him

Sports

Badminton: Team India on the way to Suzhou, China for Sudirman Cup Finals

Technology

India accounts for over 75% of Truecaller's net sales in Q1

Sports

IPL 2023: Matheesha Pathirana is perfect replacement for Dwayne Bravo in CSK, feels Irfan Pathan

Sports

NHRC notices to Ministry, SAI, BCCI, WFI, 15 NSFs for reportedly not having committee as per law to address complaints of sexual harassment

Sports

IPL 2023: Sanju Samson is like a young MS Dhoni, says Graeme Swann

Technology

India will soon have 85K talent pool in semiconductor space: MoS IT

Technology

India tablet market fell 30% in Q1 2023: Report

Health & Lifestyle

Suffering from chronic pain & fatigue? Here's how to manage

Sports

Shooting World Cup: Divya and Sarabjot win mixed team pistol gold in Baku

Sports

IPL 2023: Uncapped Indian players who have stood out with their performances this season

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US