scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Startups in India will increase 10x in next 4-5 years: MoS IT

By Agency News Desk

Hyderabad, July 16 (IANS) Startups and unicorns in India will witness substantial growth in the coming 4-5 years, and startups will increase by 10 times, Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said.

In his address at the JIIF (JITO Incubation Innovation Foundation) 6th Foundation Day and Investors/Startup Conclave in Hyderabad, he highlighted India’s remarkable progress in building unicorns and startups, and how they have successfully entered areas in emerging technology such as AI, Web 3, and deep tech.

He also engaged with industry leaders and aspiring young entrepreneurs.

Chandrasekhar emphasised the transformative journey India has embarked upon since 2014. From being predominantly focused on IT and ITes, the next 4-5 years will witness substantial growth for startups and unicorns, he noted.

“In 2014, our nation’s tech landscape was limited to IT and ITes. However, since then, opportunities have emerged across various domains such as deep tech, AI, data economy, semiconductor design, microelectronics, and high-performance computing,” he said.

“Due to the vision of PM Narendra Modi, what was once just one-third of the overall tech space has now expanded, presenting immense potential for unicorns and startups. From 108 unicorns I am sure we will reach 10,000 in the next 4-5 years. Today we have over a lakh startups in India and it will increase by 10 times,” the minister added.

He also lauded the collaborative efforts between the industry and the government to enhance skill development.

Recognising the historic challenges faced by a significant portion of the population lacking skills, the minister emphasised the transformative impact of the Skill India initiative. He said that through strategic partnerships with both big and small companies, the government now works closely to identify necessary skills, creating a comprehensive framework with the active involvement of academia, communities, and corporations.

–IANS

rvt/vd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
El Nino: US, Europe face significant heatwave, Asia under floods
Next article
BAN v IND: Marufa Akter, Rabeya Khan help Bangladesh clinch first-ever ODI victory over India
This May Also Interest You
News

KJo gets roasted by his kids Yash, Roohi in Insta video

Technology

US scientists discover chemical to reverse ageing 

Sports

BAN v IND: Gave at least 20 runs extra, nobody took responsibility in batting department, says Harmanpreet Kaur

News

13 years of ‘Udaan’: There couldn’t have been a better debut, says Rajat Barmecha

News

Emma Heming Wills posts heartfelt tribute to hubby Bruce Willis on 35th anniversary of ‘Die Hard’

Sports

BAN v IND: Marufa Akter, Rabeya Khan help Bangladesh clinch first-ever ODI victory over India

Technology

El Nino: US, Europe face significant heatwave, Asia under floods

News

Dr. Dre says he turned down collaboration with Michael Jackson, Prince and Stevie Wonder

Sports

Tennis: India's Karman Kaur Thandi finishes runner-up in W60 Saskatoon Challenger

Technology

US FDA calls aspartame safe, disagrees with WHO on potential cancer risk

Sports

Powerlifter-turned-shooter Gaurav Sharma distributes food items to flood-affected people in Delhi

Sports

Mumbai City fly off to Bangkok for pre-season training for upcoming domestic calendar

News

Maggie Smith delights 2023 Wimbledon audiences in rare public appearance

Sports

ISSF shooting: Golden start for Indian colts in Changwon Junior World Championship

News

JD Chekravarthy plays a freezer van driver with a corpse in Telugu series 'Dayaa'

News

When Badshah met Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan shortly after two patched up following long-standing feud

Sports

Ultimate Table Tennis has brought a new sporting culture to India: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju

Sports

Ashes 2023: Wood's belated inclusion highlighted a perennial English failing in selection, says Ian Chappell

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US