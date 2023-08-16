scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Streaming grabs record 38.7% of total TV usage in US

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, Aug 16 (IANS) Modern OTT platforms have won the war against traditional TV as streaming grabbed a record 38.7 per cent of total TV usage in July, with acquired titles outpacing new originals in the US, a new report has revealed.

In aggregate, the heavy viewing levels pushed streaming’s share of TV to 38.7 per cent, a new record, with Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and YouTube all hitting all-time highs, according to data from Nielsen.

Overall, total broadcast viewing was down 3.6 per cent to finish the month at 20 per cent of TV, representing a new low. On a year-over-year basis, broadcast usage was down 5.4 per cent.

Cable viewing slipped as well, losing a full share point to capture 29.6 per cent of TV in July.

The linear TV now accounts for less than 50 per cent of all TV usage.

“While overall TV usage was up just slightly from June (0.2 per cent), viewing among people under the age of 18 increased 4 per cent, and viewing among adults 18 and older fell 0.3 per cent,” the report mentioned.

These trends resulted in increased streaming and “other” usage, which is primarily attributed to video game consoles.

Comparatively, sports on broadcast generated almost 25 billion viewing minutes in July, albeit across a range of channels in the US.

The arrival of fall will likely result in a seasonal shift in TV viewing, especially with the arrival of a new NFL season.

In November 2022, for example, sports accounted for 150 billion viewing minutes on broadcast.

“The potential for less new original primetime content this fall presents a unique situation for broadcast and cable, but the recent success of acquired programming on streaming channels highlights the outsized strength of quality content, regardless of when it was created,” said the report.

–IANS

na/prw

3
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Purab Kohli recounts how he was confused about signing 'Hip Hip Hurray'
Next article
WhatsApp rolling out AI stickers feature on Android beta
This May Also Interest You
Technology

WhatsApp rolling out AI stickers feature on Android beta

News

Purab Kohli recounts how he was confused about signing 'Hip Hip Hurray'

Technology

OpenAI ChatGPT, Google Bard spreading news-related misinformation: Report

Sports

China's pair skating Olympic champion Han Cong announces retirement

News

Kay Kay Menon laments absence of 'good cinema on the silver screen'

Sports

Israel's Maccabi Haifa reach Champions League playoffs

Sports

Messi leads Inter Miami to Leagues Cup final

Sports

Kerr available but not a certain starter for Australia semifinal: Gustavsson

Technology

Google introduces AI-based 'Memories' view for Photos

Health & Lifestyle

KGMU faces shortage of Hepatitis C drugs

Technology

X slows down access to competitors, news sites

Sports

Chess Maestro Vishy Anand takes on 22 players in a simultaneous exhibition match in Thane mall

Sports

Women's World Cup: Australia coach underlines home advantage over England in semis

Sports

World Surf League: Selvamani stars on first day of Tamil Nadu International Surf Open

Sports

Former India football captain Mohammed Habib dies in Hyderabad, aged 74 (Ld)

Sports

Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20: Shivamogga Lions score 36-run win over Bengaluru Blasters

Sports

Kerala Blasters sign Montenegro defender Milos Drincic on one-year deal

Sports

CM Mamata Banerjee, AIFF chief lead clubs, fans in paying tributes to iconic Mohd Habib

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US