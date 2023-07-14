scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Students build critical motor for ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 moon mission

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 14 (IANS) As the countdown for the launch of India’s third mission to the moon — Chandrayaan-3 — progressed smoothly with millions of people waiting with bated breath, a team of students has built a critical motor for the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) indigenous spacecraft to the moon.

ISRO had entrusted the creation of a variety of motors for its space mission to the Sona College of Technology’s SonaSPEED team in Salem, Tamil Nadu.

The space agency finally picked up a stepper motor created for use in the Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM 3) to launch Chandrayaan-3.

For travel into space, Chandrayaan-3 launch vehicle, the LVM 3, has successfully been integrated with the moon mission.

The magnet stepper motor is used in the actuator assembly of the LVM 3 for controlling the rocket engine’s liquid fuel and oxidizer mixture ratio.

“We are privileged to contribute to ISRO’s moon mission through R&D work at the Sona College of Technology. The research team is committed to supporting ISRO’s future space missions too,” said professor N Kannan, Head, SonaSPEED, Sona College of Technology.

According to Chocko Valliappa, CEO, Vee Technologies, the technology firm that was entrusted with manufacturing and quality assurance of the motors by SonaSPEED, “successful integration of stepper motor in the Chandrayaan-3 launch vehicle is a tribute to the supremacy of India’s engineering talent in indigenising ISRO’s pathbreaking missions”.

Access to this homegrown technology has spurred Vee Technologies’ motor division to participate in India’s strategic space and defence sector with confidence.

The division undertakes precision engineering, addressing requirements for high-quality products required for defence, space and automotive markets.

–IANS

na/dpb

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Jamie Lee Curtis, Cynthia Nixon, Kumail Nanjiani back historic Hollywood strike
Next article
Jung Kook drops solo single 'Seven' with Latto making featured appearance
This May Also Interest You
News

After AR Rahman, Badshah to mentor Dharavi children

News

Jung Kook drops solo single 'Seven' with Latto making featured appearance

News

Jamie Lee Curtis, Cynthia Nixon, Kumail Nanjiani back historic Hollywood strike

News

Alia Bhatt joins Aditya Chopra's YRF Spy Universe, will play a spy

Sports

Football: Internacional's Moledo suspended after positive doping test

News

Hrithik celebrates 'daduji' Roshan's 'immortal legacy' on birth anniversary

Technology

WHO formally labels artificial sweetener aspartame a 'possible carcinogen'

Technology

Threads for iOS update brings iOS 17 support, bug fixes & more

Sports

1st Test: Jaiswal, Rohit hit centuries as India dominate West Indies; lead by 162 runs

Technology

Elon Musk sues 4 unknown people for scraping Twitter data

Sports

CLOSE-IN: West Indies cricket – How the cookie crumbles (IANS column)

Technology

US FTC begins probe into OpenAI on ChatGPT data collection

Technology

Twitter launches ads revenue sharing programme for creators

Technology

Good number of women behind Chandrayaan-3, though not at the helm

Health & Lifestyle

US CDC to launch new program in fall to offer free Covid-19 vaccines to uninsured adults

Sports

1st Test, Day 2: Jaiswal scores maiden hundred as India lead West Indies by 95 runs at Tea

Sports

Bengaluru FC appoint Renedy Singh as assistant coach on three-year contract

Sports

Wimbledon: Jabeur beats Sabalenka to set up final against Vondrousova

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US