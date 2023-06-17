scorecardresearch
Students build mobile app for migrant workers' safety

New Delhi, June 17 (IANS) Here comes a mobile app called ‘Migrant Care’, developed by students, that helps connect migrant labourers, their agents, and police officials to ensure their safety.

The workers can send a distress signal, if they need any help, by pressing the ‘I am not safe’ button on their phone app, else they can also mark themselves as ‘Safe’.

The message can then be viewed by the police officials in real time, who can access them via the geolocation feature incorporated in the app.

Students at Sona College of Technology in Tamil Nadu developed this mobile application.

“The app was developed by BTech-IT students in less than two days at the request of Ms B Vijayakumari, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Salem City”, according to Dr J Akilandeswari, Dean Academics and Professor of IT, Sona College of Technology.

It is estimated that out of an estimated 4,000 migrant workers in Salem district nearly half of them downloaded the app in the first few days.

The team is now testing the app for a wider reach and for other emergency situations.

Tamil Nadu has over six lakh migrant workers, and the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Minister of Skill development have assured their safety.

“We encourage students to apply their latest tech knowledge and skills in helping our communities. Easy to use ‘Migrant Care’ app empowers Indian workers to feel and stay safe with the help of district police officials,” said Chocko Valliappa, Vice Chairman, Sona Group of Institutions.

The teams are also exploring additional features that can be incorporated in the app in the future with inputs from the police department.

