scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Study shows even moderate heat can affect human heart

By Agency News Desk

New York, July 10 (IANS) Increasing humid conditions in temperatures as low as 34 degrees Celsius can lead to a progressive rise in heart rate, also known as cardiovascular strain, warns a new study.

While previous studies have established heat-related morbidity and mortality in humans, the new study published in the Journal of Applied Physiology, showed that even moderate heat can affect the human heart.

The study aimed to identify combinations of ambient temperature and water vapour pressure at which continuous rise in heart rate begins to occur and also compare those environments to the environmental limits for the maintenance of heat balance.

Even as extreme heat events are becoming more frequent, with last week, the global average temperature hitting a record high two days in a row, the study adds much relevance.

Researchers from the Pennsylvania State University (Penn State) asked 51 young, healthy participants to engage in light physical activity inside an environmental chamber, where temperature or humidity rose every 5 minutes.

These participants were given a capsule each, with sensors that helped the researchers to monitor their core temperature — the temperature of internal organs — as well as their heart rates.

Whether systematically increasing ambient temperature or humidity, the onset of cardiovascular strain occurred at lower environmental conditions compared with elevated core temperature.

In other words, the findings revealed that the increase in heart rate occurs even before a person’s internal temperature starts to rise, Nature reported.

“More people are going to be exposed to heatwaves and potentially be at risk,” Rachel Cottle, a researcher in exercise physiology at Penn State, was quoted as saying.

The study which identifies the combination of temperature and humidity that endangers the heart could inform strategies to protect human health, she said.

Further, it also showed that in humid conditions, that is around 34 degrees Celsius, participants who were walking slowly too experienced cardiovascular strain.

The team found that the participants’ heart rate always rose about 20 minutes before their core temperatures began to increase. Because heart rate is so easy to measure, it could be a useful warning sign, the researchers said.

“If all of a sudden you notice your heart rate going up quickly and progressively, then that might mean that your core temperature will start to rise. That’s when you need to take precautionary measures,” Cottle said.

–IANS

rvt/shb

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Jamie Foxx spotted waving to fans from boat in first appearance since hospitalisation
Next article
Dino James gets a tattoo dedicated to his 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' journey
This May Also Interest You
News

Kiara shares video of her 'Raat Baki' song sequence taken in a single shot

Technology

IIT Guwahati's AI model to predict knee osteoarthritis severity from X-rays

News

'Ghoomer' to open 14th edition of Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

Technology

Japanese researchers find new way to diagnose ovarian cancer

News

Lana Del Rey address controversial Glastonbury show where she arrived late to perform

Technology

Apple iPhone 15 Pro to be available in dark blue colour: Report

Technology

Won’t regulate AI, will create guardrails to curb AI user harm: MoS IT

Technology

Roposo, Shopify join hands to boost digital entrepreneurship in India

News

Harry Styles hit in the face again while on stage, no flowers this time

Technology

Hackers stole $30 bn in crypto since 2012: Report

Technology

Digital wallets transactions value to surpass $16 trillion by 2028

News

Dua Lipa shares shower selfie flaunting abs, fans spot X-rated detail in picture

News

Dino James gets a tattoo dedicated to his 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' journey

News

Jamie Foxx spotted waving to fans from boat in first appearance since hospitalisation

News

'Wear it like a war scar', says Rohit Roy on his injuries during 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' shoot

Technology

Nothing announces opening of 1st 'Customer Service Centre' in India

News

Ranveer Singh shares cute picture with Deepika Padukone

News

Jawan Prevue: Shah Rukh Khan in a badass bald avatar as a villain in this mass entertainer

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US