Subreddits' blackout will pass: Reddit CEO

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, June 14 (IANS) Reddit CEO Steve Huffman has commented on the subreddits’ protest against the company’s new application programming interface (API) pricing changes, and said that like any other blowups on the platform, “this one will pass as well”.

In an internal memo sent on Monday to employees, Huffman said there hasn’t been a “significant revenue impact” from the blackout and the company expects that many of the subreddits will come back online by Wednesday, reports The Verge.

“There’s a lot of noise with this one. Among the noisiest we’ve seen. Please know that our teams are on it, and like all blowups on Reddit, this one will pass as well,” the memo reads.

“We absolutely must ship what we said we would. The only long term solution is improving our product, and in the short term we have a few upcoming critical mod tool launches we need to nail.”

Also, Huffman warned employees about wearing Reddit “gear” in public and mentioned that, “some folks are really upset, and we don’t want you to be the object of their frustrations”.

Last week, Reddit CEO had hosted an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session to discuss the platform’s controversial API changes, confirming that the company is not planning to revive its coming API pricing changes that have caused multiple developers to announce they will be shutting down their apps.

Following the new API pricing changes at the social discussion platform, more than 8,000 subreddits have gone dark, including many of the platform’s most-subscribed communities such as r/funny, r/aww, r/gaming, r/music, and r/science, meaning these communities are no longer publicly accessible, even to Reddit users who previously subscribed to them.

