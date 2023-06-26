Super Plastronics launches 8 KODAK TV models in India

New Delhi, June 26 (IANS) Consumer electronics manufacturer Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd on Monday announced the launch of the all-new KODAK television models in India.

The brand launched the KODAK 9XPRO Series, powered by Realtek processor, in 32, 40, 42 and 43-inch models at a starting price of Rs 10,499.

The brand also introduced 50, 55 and 65-inch 4K GOOGLE TV models under its CA PRO series, at a starting price of Rs 27,999.

The 75-inch variant of the KODAK 4K QLED Matrix series has also been launched at a starting price of Rs 98,888.

“These offerings are for the people who wish to bring the big screens to their homes and enjoy even the minute details while sitting on their couches. We are committed to offer the latest technology to our customers via our televisions in best prices,” Avneet Singh Marwah, Director and CEO, Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd, a KODAK brand Licensee, said in a statement.

‘KODAK 9XPRO’ TV comes powered by Android 11, 1GB RAM and 8GB ROM, while ‘KODAK CA PRO’ series is equipped with a 4K UHD Display, sound output of 40W by Dolby Audio Stereo Box Speaker, and other built-in apps.

KODAK 75-inch 4K QLED TV comes with a QLED 4K display, 2GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage.

