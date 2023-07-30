scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Supermoons and blue moon to light up August skies

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 30 (IANS) Skygazers are in for a celestial treat as the sky in August will witness supermoons and a ‘Blue Moon’.

According to NASA, the first full Moon of the month will appear on the afternoon of August 1, at 2.32 p.m. EDT (12.02 a.m. IST on August 2). The Moon will appear full for 3 days around this time, from early Monday morning into early Thursday morning.

Traditionally it is called the ‘Sturgeon Moon’ because the giant sturgeon of the Great Lakes and Lake Champlain of the US were most readily caught during this part of summer, according to Old Farmer’s Almanac — a reference book containing weather forecasts.

A supermoon exceeds the disk size of an average-sized Moon by up to 8 per cent and the brightness of an average-sized full Moon by some 16 per cent.

On Wednesday, August 30, the Full Moon will peak at 9.36 p.m. ET (7.06 a.m. IST on August 31), as per the Old Farmer’s Almanac.

NASA reports that Blue Moons are of two kinds –monthly and seasonal. The monthly Blue Moon is the second Full Moon in a calendar month with two Full Moons. The seasonal Blue Moon is the third Full Moon of an astronomical season that has four Full Moons.

Contrary to its name, a Blue Moon has nothing to do with the Moon having a blue hue. However, very rarely there are actual blue-tinted Moons due to particles thrown into the atmosphere by natural catastrophes, the US space agency said.

Generally, Blue Moons occur every 2 to 3 years. The last Blue Moon was on August 22, 2021. “Warm summer nights are the ideal time to watch the full moon rise in the eastern sky within minutes of sunset, and it happens twice in August,” retired NASA astrophysicist Fred Espenak, was quoted as saying to Sky.com.

The last time two full supermoons appeared in the same month was in 2018 – and it won’t happen again until 2037, the report quoted Italian astronomer Gianluca Masi, founder of the Virtual Telescope Project as saying. Hence the phrase “once in a blue moon”.

–IANS

rvt/vd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
(IANS Review) Vijay Varma underplays cop in muted crime drama (IANS Rating: **1/2)
Next article
World University Games: Archers, shooters excel as India bag seven medals including two gold
This May Also Interest You
Sports

World University Games: Archers, shooters excel as India bag seven medals including two gold

News

(IANS Review) Vijay Varma underplays cop in muted crime drama (IANS Rating: **1/2)

Sports

Namibia clinch qualification for 2024 Men’s U19 Cricket World Cup after winning Africa qualifiers

Technology

New smartphone vulnerability could let hackers track your location

Sports

INRC 2023: Philippos Matthai wins INRC2, dominates Rally of Coimbatore

Health & Lifestyle

Doctors use AI & brain implants to help US man move and feel again

Sports

Ashes 2023: Don’t think Broad’s retirement will sway Anderson too much, says Nasser Hussain

News

Slash says his work with Michael Jackson was not a 'true collaboration'

Sports

Ashes 2023: Retiring Stuart Broad receives guard of honour while coming out to bat for last time

Technology

WhatsApp to allow add new members to groups directly from chat screen

Sports

Torneo del Centenario: Indian women's hockey team beat host Spain 3-0 to win title

Sports

WI v IND: Suryakumar Yadav will get one more opportunity and that’s probably it, says Wasim Jaffer

Sports

Downtown Heroes: Raising local heroes in the heart of Srinagar

News

Johnny Depp’s hard rock supergroup Hollywood Vampires rocks out in US tour

Technology

Radiation therapy gives mouth cancer patient new life 

News

Mrunal Thakur, Radhika Apte, Shibani stun as beautiful brides in 'Made in Heaven' Season 2

News

Mark Zuckerberg attends Taylor Swift's concert: Life of a girl dad

Sports

Everyone in my family danced when I got selected for Asian Games: Rinku Singh

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US