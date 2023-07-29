scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Surge in Covid-related hospital admissions in US amid late summer wave risk

By Agency News Desk

New York, July 29 (IANS) Several Covid-related indicators, including hospital admissions and positivity rate are once again on the rise in the US, threatening a late summer wave in the country.

The latest indicators, including hospital admissions, emergency department visits, test positivity, and wastewater levels, are increasing nationally, according to the latest data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

From July 9 to 15, there was an over 10 per cent increase in hospital admissions due to Covid 19 in the US.

However, there was no Covid-19 death rate change yet.

According to experts, the fresh cases may not be severe and this uptick may not be prolonged.

As testing data has become more limited, wastewater surveillance can offer a more consistent view of transmission trends over time, according to CNN.

Data from Biobot Analytics, a biotechnology firm that has partnered with the CDC, shows that the concentration of coronavirus particles in sewage samples is about a third of what it was at this time last year.

CDC data also suggests that other pathogens that can cause flu-like symptoms or stomach bugs, including adenovirus, norovirus and rotavirus, are circulating at much higher levels this summer than they were last year.

This is the fourth summer that Covid-19 cases have risen in the US.

According to the report, the CDC is also tracking a slew of co-circulating Covid-19 variants, and all of them seem to be second- or third-generation offshoots of the recombinant variant XBB.

–IANS

na/ksk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Japan Open 2023: Lakshya Sen loses to Jonatan Christie in semifinal
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Japan Open 2023: Lakshya Sen loses to Jonatan Christie in semifinal

Technology

Apple AirTag helps locate burglar who stole $15K in thefts: Report

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt cast Jiya Shankar as a heroine of the house

News

Kangana Ranaut, Hrithik Roshan turn Barbie & Ken in Indian Deepfaker ‘Barbie’ trailer

Technology

Google introduces in-line replies within announcement spaces in Chat

News

Vijay Varma, Shweta Tripathi to bring their FIRs on Bigg Boss OTT2’s ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’

Technology

You need 15 mn impressions, 500 followers to earn money on Musk’s X

News

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Salman Khan reveals what makes him come back after losing his cool on show

Sports

River Plate beat Racing 2-1 in season finale

News

Rana Daggubati, Dulquer Salmaan join hands for 'Kaantha'

News

Adarsh Gourav will soon record new music after a gap of 4 years

News

Will Smith calls Hollywood strikes 'pivotal moment for our profession'

Sports

Ashes 2023, 5th Test: I've never seen Australia play with so much fear, says Michael Vaughan

News

Neelam Gill says she isn't Leonardo DiCaprio 'new flame' amid dating rumours

News

Seth Rogen reveals what holds him back from working with Marvel or DC

Sports

Croatia Open: Wawrinka reaches semis with win over Carballes Baena

Technology

Google DeepMind enables robots to perform novel tasks

Technology

Meta may soon launch Horizon Worlds mobile app

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US