scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Swedish privacy watchdog warns firms to stop using Google Analytics

By Agency News Desk

London, July 4 (IANS) Swedish data protection watchdog has fined two companies for using Google Analytics for web statistics, asking them, along with two more companies it audited, to stop using Google Analytics.

The Swedish Authority for Privacy Protection (IMY) audited how four companies use Google Analytics for web statistics.

IMY issued administrative fines against two of the companies. One of the companies has recently stopped using the statistics tool on its own initiative, while IMY orders the other three to also stop using it.

Google Analytics is a tool for measuring and analysing traffic on websites.

The companies audited were CDON, Coop, Dagens Industri and Tele2.

IMY issued an administrative fine of 12 million SEK (over $1.1 million) against Tele2 and 300,000 SEK (around $30,000) against CDON.

“The audits are based on complaints from the organisation None of Your Business (NOYB) in the light of the Schrems II ruling by the European Court of Justice (CJEU). The complaints allege that the companies, in violation of the law, transfer personal data to the United States,” said the IMY in its ruling.

In its audits, IMY considered that the data transferred to the US via Google’s statistics tool is personal data because the data can be linked with other unique data that is transferred.

All four companies have based their decisions on the transfer of personal data via Google Analytics on standard contractual clauses.

“From IMY’s audits, it appears that none of the companies’ additional technical security measures are sufficient,” said the watchdog.

–IANS

na/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Twitter changes impact tweet search results on Google
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Twitter changes impact tweet search results on Google

Technology

Meta’s Twitter competitor 'Threads' to launch on Thursday

Technology

Twitter says only verified users can access new TweetDeck after 30 days

News

Sex Pistols' singer Johnny Rotten calls police over stalking by woman

Technology

Motorola brings flip-foldable razr 40 ultra and razr 40 smartphones to India

News

Darshan Dave's mother introduced him to music, sang his compositions

News

Neena Gupta loves to binge on Turkish shows, learnt many new words

News

'Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum' actor Karanvir Bohra does intense gunshot sequence in one take

News

Vietnam bans 'Barbie' for running map showing China's territorial claims

Technology

1st fully AI designed drug for lung disease enters human clinical trials

Fashion and Lifestyle

Anupam Kher has lunch with best friend Satish Kaushik's daughter Vanshika

News

Simran Kaur: Gave my voice to Nobita, Doraemon became No.1 cartoon show

News

After 'Adipurush' debacle, 'Salaar' release awaits Prabhas; teaser on July 6

News

Title glimpse of Ram Pothineni-starrer 'Skanda – The Attacker' unveiled

News

Shivangi Joshi: I’m a lot like my character in ‘Barsatein’

News

Arjun Bijlani: Fingers crossed for my new show ‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya – Shiv Shakti’

News

Akanksha Puri: I am surprised Salman Khan apologised for our kiss

News

Manoj Bajpayee: Waiting for 'Family Man 3' shoot to start, will give good news to fans soon

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US