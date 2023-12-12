Swiggy disbursed Rs 102 cr in loans to delivery partners in last 12 months

New Delhi, Dec 12 (IANS) Online food delivery platform Swiggy on Tuesday said that in the last 12 months, it has facilitated the disbursement of loans worth Rs 102 crore, of which Rs 10.1 crore was disbursed in November alone.

Swiggy has partnered with Betterplace and Refyne to enable such loans.

There is no limit to the number of loans delivery partners can apply for, provided they maintain a good repayment history. This has enabled delivery partners to take loans up to three times on average during their tenure with the platform, the company said.

“Our loans initiative isn’t just a programme, it’s another way of looking out for our delivery partners. Personal emergencies, needs, and aspirations often need quick access to funds. We’re glad that our delivery partners trust Swiggy for having their backs” Mihir Shah, Head of Operations, at Swiggy, said in a statement.

Swiggy has recently introduced the Hospicash policy in partnership with Reliance General Insurance.

This policy offers coverage to the delivery partner in situations such as death, partial or temporary disability and hospitalisation.

The premium for this policy is set at a minimal 1 per cent of the loan amount.

Swiggy also offers comprehensive support to educate and create awareness among its delivery partners about the Hospicash policy and the loan application process.

New loan applicants receive guidance through informative messages, loan confirmation, and document support. The company also plans to educate those with reservations about loans.

Additionally, a dedicated Central Insurance team alongside the Loan service and Insurance customer service team is available to address concerns or complaints, Swiggy mentioned.

