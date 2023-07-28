scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Swine flu strain passed from humans to swine 400x since 2009: Study

By Agency News Desk

New York, July 28 (IANS) The strain of influenza A virus responsible for the 2009 Swine flu (H1N1) outbreak may have passed from humans to swine about 370 times since 2009, according to a study. 

The findings, published in the open-access journal PLOS Pathogens, showed that the strain’s — pdm09 — subsequent circulation in swine resulted in the evolution of variants that then jumped from swine to humans at least five times.

Influenza A can cause the flu in humans, birds, swine, and some other mammals.

In 2009 and 2010, a pandemic caused by pdm09 resulted in thousands of human deaths around the world.

Since then, as demonstrated in prior studies, pdm09 has repeatedly passed from humans to swine, and circulation of the virus among swine leads to evolutionary changes in pdm09 that could make it more likely to cross back and infect humans.

To better understand this risk, researchers from the US Department of Agriculture-Agricultural Research Service analysed pdm09 transmission data between 2009 and 2021.

They also investigated how these interspecies events may have affected the genetic diversity of the virus in swine and the risk of subsequent human infection.

The analysis showed that, since 2009, pdm09 has crossed from humans to swine about 370 separate times, with most of these events occurring when pdm09 burden was highest among humans.

In 2020 and 2021, during the Covid-19 pandemic, pdm09 circulation among humans dropped, but pdm09 circulation persisted in swine as a result of about 150 human-to-swine transmissions between 2018 and 2020.

The researchers found that most human-to-swine transmission events were isolated, but a few led to sustained circulation of different pdm09 genetic lineages among swine in the US.

These swine-circulating variants appeared to be genetically poor matches for human seasonal vaccines, suggesting that the vaccines would have provided scant protection against them.

The analysis also showed that persistent pdm09 circulation among swine was associated with at least five instances of swine-to-human transmission.

These findings add to mounting evidence that managing influenza A infection in people who work with swine can help prevent transmission to pigs, and subsequently reduce the risk of spread back to humans.

“Controlling influenza A virus infection in humans can minimise spillover of viruses into pigs and reduce the diversity of viruses circulating in swine populations. Limiting virus diversity in pigs can minimise the emergence of novel viruses and the potential for swine-to-human transmission of influenza A virus,” said Alexey Markin and other researchers from the US Department of Agriculture.

–IANS

rvt/pgh

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Vishwajeet Pradhan as 'Prajapati Daksha' to host 'Prayag Yagya' in 'Shiv Shakti'
Next article
Shreya Ghoshal collabs with Afroto: 'Sunn Beliya' is seamless confluence of two cultures, styles
This May Also Interest You
News

Shreya Ghoshal collabs with Afroto: 'Sunn Beliya' is seamless confluence of two cultures, styles

News

Vishwajeet Pradhan as 'Prajapati Daksha' to host 'Prayag Yagya' in 'Shiv Shakti'

Sports

WI vs IND: Felt good that somebody took a nice catch on my bowling, says Jadeja on Kohli's stunning grab

News

$1 million copyright lawsuit filed against Taylor Swift dropped

Technology

IPO-bound Ola Electric recorded operating loss of $136 mn in FY23: Report

Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: England inch closer to knockout stage after overcoming Denmark

News

Vaibhav Tatwawadi reunites with Sachin Kundalkar for Marathi film 'Gulabjaam 2'

News

GoT's Jack Gleeson unrecognisable in new 'Famous Five' role

News

Odiya actress accuses producer of sexual harassment

Sports

The Hundred: Jemimah Rodrigues replaces injured Heather Graham at Northern Superchargers

News

5 most googled contestants of 'Bigg Boss OTT Season 2'

Sports

WI v IND: Kuldeep has worked on his bowling and the results are showing, says Hanuma Vihari

Technology

Dunzo to pay 12% annual interest on withheld salaries: Report

Technology

AMD to invest $400mn to expand research, development operations in India

News

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shakes a leg to ‘Mentirosa’ on her perfect ‘girls trip’ to Bali

Sports

Mary Waldron, Ireland's most-capped female cricketer, retires from international cricket

News

Steven Spielberg to be honoured with Eva Monley Award

News

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Pooja Bhatt chides Aashika Bhatia for not doing duties properly

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US