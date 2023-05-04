scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Tata Electronics to become a key Apple player after Wistron's iPhone plant acquisition

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 4 (IANS) As Apple doubles down on local manufacturing in India, Taiwan-based iPhone manufacturer Wistron is reportedly winding up its operations in the country and Tata Electronics is set to take over Wistron’s Karnataka factory and manufacture new Apple products.

The move will only give a fillip to the government’s local manufacturing dream, at a time when iPhone exports from the country surged to cross $5 billion (over Rs 40,000 crore) in FY23.

Wistron’s factory in Karnataka, that employs about 12,000 people, constitutes a major chunk of its business in the country.

According to a report in Hindu Business Line, Wistron will be winding down its operations and is “likely to approach the National Company Law Tribunal and the Registrar of Companies to dissolve its India operations within the next year.”

The 150-year-old Tata Group has taken several measures to step up its business with Apple in the recent past.

Prabhu Ram, Head, Industry Intelligence Group, CMR, told IANS that the ‘Make in India’ initiative is set to gain even more momentum with the emergence of homegrown majors, such as Tata Electronics, “and the possibility of concurrent production of the Apple iPhone 15 and beyond.”

“As we progress, these initial steps will undoubtedly bolster India’s semiconductor ecosystem and strengthen its position in the global electronics value chains,” Ram added.

According to the report, Wistron is also waiting for some subsidy payments under the smartphone production-linked (PLI) scheme, before it winds down its India operations.

In FY23, Apple shipped more than 7 million iPhones and half a million iPads in the country, registering a 28 per cent growth for iPhone shipments, according to initial estimates provided by market intelligence firm CMR.

As Apple doubles down on domestic manufacturing in India, the tech giant is likely to garner 6 per cent market share in FY23-34, with selling more than 8 million iPhones in the country in the period.

In such a scenario, Tata Group is hopeful of India becoming an electronics manufacturing hub after the conglomerate succeeded in its efforts to take over Wistron’s iPhone assembly plant, according to earlier reports.

–IANS

na/uk/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
June marriage set for Sunny Deol's son Karan with Bimal Roy's great-granddaughter (Ld)
This May Also Interest You
News

June marriage set for Sunny Deol's son Karan with Bimal Roy's great-granddaughter (Ld)

News

Two jackfruits & a cop: Guneet Monga's 'Kathal' promises to be a quirky comedy

Sports

IPL 2023: Performances of Ishant, Mohit, Amit, Piyush show experience cannot be brought from anywhere, says RP Singh

Sports

IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders win toss, opt to bat first against Sunrisers Hyderabad

News

One-liner over Zoom call with Guneet made Sanya say 'yes' to 'Kathal'

Sports

Intercontinental Cup: Igor Stimac announces list of 41 players for Bhubaneswar camp

Health & Lifestyle

NGT fines NCL Rs 10 cr for unscientific storing of 1.5 lakh tonnes coal in UP

Health & Lifestyle

Study finds no increased risk of menstrual changes after Covid vax

Sports

Sports Ministry approves Avinash Sable, Tejaswin Shankar's proposals to train and compete abroad

Health & Lifestyle

Quack advises raw fish gallbladder to cure diabetes, woman suffers kidney failure

Health & Lifestyle

Bivalent Covid vax offers protection against Omicron, sub-variants: Studies

Sports

World Boxing Championships: Narender storms into quarters, Govind and Deepak also advance

News

Tasha Smith to play Martin Lawrence's on-screen wife in 'Bad Boys 4'

Technology

Zoho introduces 'Ulaa' web browser with focus on users' privacy

Technology

YouTube most popular platform for Indian language news consumers: Report

News

PC discusses botched up nose job, losing 3 films during dark phase

Sports

Hockey India names team for Men's Junior Asia Cup in Oman

News

At $26 bn, M&E industry 10% above pre-pandemic mark; movies still at 90% in 2022

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US