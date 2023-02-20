Tata Motors to induct 25K EVs into Uber's premium service in India

Mumbai, Feb 20 (IANS) Tata Motors on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with ride-hailing platform Uber to induct 25,000 XPRES-T electric vehicles into its premium category service in India.

The collaboration represents the largest EV partnership yet between an automaker and a ridesharing platform in the country.

In July 2021, Tata Motors launched the ‘XPRES’ brand exclusively for fleet customers, and the XPRES-T EV is the first vehicle under this brand.

Tata Motors will help Uber electrify its services across Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad.

The company will begin the deliveries of the cars to Uber fleet partners in a phased manner, starting this month.

“The XPRES-T EV is a very attractive option both for customers and operators. While enhanced safety, silent and premium in cabin experience provides the customers with a relaxed ride, the fast charging solution, driving comfort and the cost effectiveness of the EV makes it an attractive business proposition for our fleet partners,” said Shailesh Chandra, MD, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility,

The new XPRES-T electric sedan comes with 2 range options — 315 km and 277 km.

It packs a high-energy density battery of 26 kWh and 25.5 kWh and can be charged from 0-80 per cent in 59 minutes and 110 minutes, respectively, using fast charging or can also be normally charged from any 15 A plug point, which is easily available and convenient.

It comes with zero tail-pipe emission, single speed automatic transmission, dual airbags, and ABS with EBD as standard across variants.

The premium interiors with standard automatic climate control and electric blue accents across its interior and exterior will give it a differentiated presence from other Tata cars.

“It will supercharge the transition to zero emissions on the Uber platform as we work towards building a sustainable future. We are committed to doing our part to bring down the barriers to going electric by working with industry partners that are leading the change,” said Prabhjeet Singh, President, Uber India and South Asia.

Tata Motors has rolled out over 50,000 EVs to date in the personal and fleet segment.

–IANS

na/ksk/