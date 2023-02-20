scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Tata Motors to induct 25K EVs into Uber's premium service in India

By News Bureau

Mumbai, Feb 20 (IANS) Tata Motors on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with ride-hailing platform Uber to induct 25,000 XPRES-T electric vehicles into its premium category service in India.

The collaboration represents the largest EV partnership yet between an automaker and a ridesharing platform in the country.

In July 2021, Tata Motors launched the ‘XPRES’ brand exclusively for fleet customers, and the XPRES-T EV is the first vehicle under this brand.

Tata Motors will help Uber electrify its services across Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad.

The company will begin the deliveries of the cars to Uber fleet partners in a phased manner, starting this month.

“The XPRES-T EV is a very attractive option both for customers and operators. While enhanced safety, silent and premium in cabin experience provides the customers with a relaxed ride, the fast charging solution, driving comfort and the cost effectiveness of the EV makes it an attractive business proposition for our fleet partners,” said Shailesh Chandra, MD, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility,

The new XPRES-T electric sedan comes with 2 range options — 315 km and 277 km.

It packs a high-energy density battery of 26 kWh and 25.5 kWh and can be charged from 0-80 per cent in 59 minutes and 110 minutes, respectively, using fast charging or can also be normally charged from any 15 A plug point, which is easily available and convenient.

It comes with zero tail-pipe emission, single speed automatic transmission, dual airbags, and ABS with EBD as standard across variants.

The premium interiors with standard automatic climate control and electric blue accents across its interior and exterior will give it a differentiated presence from other Tata cars.

“It will supercharge the transition to zero emissions on the Uber platform as we work towards building a sustainable future. We are committed to doing our part to bring down the barriers to going electric by working with industry partners that are leading the change,” said Prabhjeet Singh, President, Uber India and South Asia.

Tata Motors has rolled out over 50,000 EVs to date in the personal and fleet segment.

–IANS

na/ksk/

Previous article
Tata Motors to induct 25K EVs into Uber's premium service in India
Next article
Bholaa – Nazar Lag Jayegi Song Lyrics starring Ajay Devgn and Amala Paul
This May Also Interest You
News

Saanvie Tallwar returns to TV after 3 years with 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul'

Lyrics

Bholaa – Nazar Lag Jayegi Song Lyrics starring Ajay Devgn and Amala Paul

Technology

Tata Motors to induct 25K EVs into Uber's premium service in India

Technology

Aparna Kuppuswamy joins IPO-bound BharatPe Group as Chief Risk Officer

Technology

WhatsApp may soon let users share high quality photos on iOS beta

Technology

Gizmore launches new smartwatch 'Cloud' with 1.85-inch display at Rs 1,199

Technology

Gmail admins can now disable spam filters, hide warning banners

Technology

Bezos, Gates-backed brain implant startup testing mind-controlled computing on humans

Health & Lifestyle

Bezos, Gates-backed brain implant startup testing mind-controlled computing on humans

Health & Lifestyle

Sangeeta Jindal's JSW Foundation pledges support for Kochi Biennale

Sports

Babar Azam takes confidence from Ponting's praise, says will try to produce his best

News

SRK: I'll never retire from acting, will have to be fired!

Technology

Godrej Aerospace to manufacture 8 modules of DRDO turbojet engine

Technology

Godrej Aerospace to manufacture 8 modules of DRDO turbojet engine

Technology

US proposal to train Indian astronaut is not for Gaganyaan, India's first human space mission

Technology

Users can soon earn money from Twitter, says Musk

Sports

Prime Volleyball League: Upbeat Bengaluru Torpedoes face Hyderabad Blackhawks (preview)

News

PriyAnkit fans: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary reveals she has an upcoming project with Ankit Gupta

News

Tom Sizemore hospitalised in critical condition after brain aneurysm

Sports

Border Gavaskar Trophy: Hazelwood ruled out of last two Tests due to injury

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US