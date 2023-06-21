scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

TCS bags $1.1 bn deal to digitally transform UK's Employment Savings Trust

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 21 (IANS) Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and National Employment Savings Trust (Nest), the UK’s largest workplace pension scheme, on Wednesday announced the expansion of their long-standing partnership in a 840 million pounds ($1.1 billion) deal to focus on digitally transforming Nest’s scheme administration services.

The deal, over an initial tenure of 10 years, is also meant to deliver enhanced member experiences and expand the scheme’s mission of delivering better retirement outcomes for people across the UK.

The maximum estimated value of the contract, if extended to the entirety of its 18-year tenure, would be $1.96 billion.

“I’m looking forward to continuing our journey with TCS and exploring the opportunities ahead of us. We have a strong foundation after many years working together and they’ve proven their ability to deliver successfully for a scheme the size and complexity of Nest,” said Gavin Perera-Betts, Nest’s Chief Customer Officer.

Nest and TCS have worked closely since 2011 when the digital, auto-enrollment pension scheme was first launched.

“The purpose-driven partnership between Nest and TCS resulted in an immensely successful pension plan for the UK workforce, that is now a global benchmark on how an innovative, user-friendly, auto enrollment pension scheme should be run,” said Vivekanand Ramgopal, President BFSI Products and Platforms, TCS.

“We are looking forward to leveraging our contextual knowledge, technology expertise and proven platform to help Nest realise our shared vision for the future,” he added.

As part of the partnership, TCS will help Nest transform the administration services using a future-ready, digitally enabled, omnichannel platform powered by TCS BaNCS.

It will leverage the latest technologies and data analytics to deliver personalised, self-directed experiences to members.

This will enable Nest’s 12 million members and 1 million employers to access the right information at the right time, in the way that suits them best, the company said.

–IANS

na/sha

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
At 78, Rod Stewart does intense 'SAS-style' workouts everyday
Next article
ODI WC Qualifiers: Ilyas, Shoaib, Nadeem score fifties as Oman beat UAE by five wickets
This May Also Interest You
Sports

ODI World Cup Qualifiers: Leask leads Scotland to thrilling one-wicket win over Ireland

Sports

'Me, water and finish line': Silver-medal winner Dinesh Shanmugam finds life, purpose in water

Sports

ODI WC Qualifiers: Ilyas, Shoaib, Nadeem score fifties as Oman beat UAE by five wickets

News

At 78, Rod Stewart does intense 'SAS-style' workouts everyday

News

K-pop singer Choi Sung Bong dies by suicide

News

For Vidisha Srivastava, Yoga is her 'secret key to holistic well-being'

News

Yoga allows Vineet Choudhary to align his inner strength with his character

News

Breathing exercises, throat warm-up help Shirley Setia hone her vocal prowess

News

Sting's 'Fragile', Nickelback's 'Rockstar' are King's favourite tracks

Health & Lifestyle

WHO should not have dismissed Covid lab leak theory: Top virologist

News

Music is dichotomous for Srushti Tawade, brings both 'escape and reality check'

Health & Lifestyle

1st in-ear wearable device to help decode long Covid-related brain fog

Health & Lifestyle

Exercise may up stroke risk in people with blocked arteries: Study

News

For Aastha Gill, 'music is the best medium to convey feelings'

News

World Music Day: Rashmeet Kaur's 'Dil Khanjar' draws inspiration from the '90s

News

Kakar sisters: 'AI-generated music won't replace human creativity anytime soon'

Sports

N'Golo Kante leaves Chelsea to join Saudi Arabia champions Al Ittihad

Sports

Ashes 2023: When you are nailing opposition; make sure you finish the deal, advises Vaughan to England

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US