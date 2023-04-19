scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

TCS best place to work in India, esports platforms make it to top list

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 19 (IANS) Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has emerged as the top company among the best places to work in India this year, followed by Amazon and Morgan Stanley, a LinkedIn report said on Wednesday.

For the first time, companies such as Dream11 (20th) and Games24x7 (24the) from esports and gaming made it to the list, which is reflective of the growing popularity of gaming and the presence of this sector.

There has been an emergence of new players, with 17 out of 25 companies debuting in the list, which demonstrates the strong momentum in India’s business ecosystem. Zepto (16th) made it to the top company list this year.

“In this uncertain environment, professionals are looking for guidance on the companies to work for that offer career growth and will set them up for long-term success. The 2023 list is filled with actionable insights and resources to help professionals at all levels discover job opportunities,” said Nirajita Banerjee, LinkedIn Career Expeer and India Managing Editor.

There has been a shift from tech companies, which dominated the list last year, with companies across financial services, oil and gas, professional services, manufacturing and gaming featuring in this year’s list.

A vast majority of the companies — 10 out of 25 — are from the financial services/banking/fintech space like Macquarie Group, HDFC Bank, Mastercard and Yubi, the list showed.

The in-demand skills that the top companies are looking for in the technology sector include artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, electronics, software testing and computer security.

–IANS

na/ksk/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
FC Goa pip ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0 in inconsequential tie
Next article
Jeremy Renner's nephew details snow plough accident in body cam footage
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Champions League: Struggling Bayern dreaming of a miracle against Man City

Fashion n Lifestyle

MC Stan flaunts his traditional look in black pathani suit at Baba Siddique’s Iftaar party

Technology

Google's latest Chrome update boosts speed on Mac, Android

Health & Lifestyle

New game changing technique may lead to early diagnosis of Parkinson's

Technology

Intel, ARM reach joint chip manufacturing deal

Sports

IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad win toss, opt to bowl first against Mumbai Indians

Technology

Google may be working on new AI-powered search engine: Report

Technology

Google 1st Big Tech firm to end Covid jab mandate for entering its buildings

News

Diplo grooves to Diljit Dosanjh's music at Coachella

News

Lily Allen says she often forgets to eat as she reveals her 'anti capitalist' diet

News

Vikrant Massey on hosting ‘Crimes Aaj Kal’

News

'Being badass is more than just a state of mind,' says Radhika Apte

News

Kangana Ranaut reacts to old clip of Karan Johar saying he isn’t ‘interested in working with her’

Technology

21-yr-old arrested for leaking classified US documents on Discord

Sports

IPL 2023: The clarity Hetmyer showed is praise-worthy, says Pragyan Ojha

News

Adil Hussain as AD has power on his side in ‘Tooth Pari: When Love Bites’

News

When Manisha Koirala called the real life heroes from the TATA Hospital NGO Impact foundation

Fashion and Lifestyle

Glamourous Zeenat Aman is 'desi'; says 'khichadi' is her comfort meal

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US