scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

TCS closes FY23 with Rs 42,147 crore profit

By Agency News Desk

Bengaluru/Chennai, April 12 (IANS) Software major Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) on Wednesday said it had closed FY23 with a revenue of Rs 225,458 crore and a net profit of Rs 42,147 crore.

The company Board at its meeting has recommended a final dividend of Rs.24 per equity share of Re 1 each for FY23.

For the fourth quarter of FY23, TCS had logged a revenue of Rs 59,162 crore and a net profit of Rs 11,392 crore.

At the year end, TCS had a head count of 614,795 with the software employees attrition rate of 20.1 per cent. The company’s net addition of employees during FY23 was 22,600.

Rajesh Gopinathan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, said: “It is very satisfying to look back at our strong growth in FY 2023, on top of the mid-teen growth in the prior year. The strength of our order book demonstrates the resilience of demand for our services and gives us visibility for growth in the medium term.”

According to N Ganapathy Subramaniam, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director, during Q4 and through the year, the company successfully delivered transformation programmes of varying size and scale.

“Cloud and Data continue to generate huge demand both internally from a talent perspective and externally from a solutions point of view. We are embracing AI/ML holistically in our execution methods to leverage the huge data and metrics that we have on our delivery performance over decades, to generate insights and raise the bar on quality and experience to our clients,” Subramaniam said.

Milind Lakkad, Chief HR Officer, said: “We are honouring all job offers, and have added 22,600 employees on a net basis in FY 23. During the year, we onboarded over 44K (44,000) freshers and our highest-ever number of experienced professionals.”

–IANS

vj/vd

Previous article
13 women accuse French thespian Gerard Depardieu of sexual misconduct
Next article
Indian startup develops AI-based blood test to detect 32 cancers early
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Nakamura knocks Carlsen out of Chessable Masters after 'worst possible' mouseslip

Technology

Google stops 3rd party smart display updates as Assistant support lowers

Sports

Monte Carlo Masters: Djokovic makes winning return to action, advances to round three

Technology

5 automakers to recall over 23K vehicles over faulty parts

Sports

Masters 2023: A benign Augusta allows low scores as Hovland, Rahm Koepka share lead

Fashion and Lifestyle

Aditya Roy Kapur eats half kg ice cream in one sitting on his cheat day

Health & Lifestyle

Covid threat: BMC advises senior citizens to mask up, must in hospitals

Sports

IPL 2023: 'It was about cashing in, getting in right positions and executing', says Pooran after his 19-ball 62

Sports

IPL 2023: Sunrisers win toss, elect to field first against Punjab Kings

Sports

Koepka pulls away four clear of the field, Rahm still second at Masters

Technology

Chrome gets WebGPU tech that allows high-performance 3D graphics

News

Cheering fans throng Allu Arjun's home on b'day, 'Pushpa' star waves at them

Technology

Cybercriminals sell malicious Google Play apps for up to $20K using Darknet: Report

Sports

PIL against ace cricketers and actors in Bihar court for 'encouraging' gambling

News

Director Rahul Khan: ‘Insaaniyat’ is all about religious harmony

Technology

1 in 4 cars sold in India now has embedded cellular connectivity, Baleno leads

News

After health scare, TV actress Neha Madra blessed with baby girl

News

Action packed ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ trailer has bit of Salman Khan successful films

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US