scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Tech, biotech companies plan fresh layoffs in Silicon Valley

By News Bureau

San Francisco, Feb 14 (IANS) In more bad news for global workers, tech and biotech companies in the Silicon Valley in the US are preparing for multiple rounds of fresh job cuts, the media reported.

To date, Microsoft, Amazon, Intel, Twitter, Salesforce, PayPal, RingCentral and Zymergen have all filed WARN notices that reflect at least two distinct rounds of layoffs.

Six of the eight companies filed disclosures of planned job cuts this year, a review of the WARN notices showed.

“As of February 9, these were the 10 most recent WARN notices that tech or biotech companies filed to disclose job cuts in the Bay Area,” the report mentioned.

Tech and biotech companies have filed plans that cut at least 19,500 jobs in the Bay Area, “with no indication that the job losses have begun to abate”.

The unsettling news came to light after Microsoft reported it would cut 62 jobs in Mountain View a” the second time the tech titan filed layoff notices with the state’s labour agency, the report said.

More than 17,400 employees in the tech industry have lost jobs in the month of February globally to date.

In 2023 so far, around 340 companies have laid off more than 1.10 lakh employees worldwide, and there appears to be no respite from job cuts.

In January, close to 1 lakh of them lost jobs in the month of January globally, dominated by companies like Amazon, Microsoft, Google, Salesforce and others, according to layoff.fyi, a website that tracks job cuts globally.

More job cuts are likely coming in days to come amid recession fears.

So far, more than 2.5 lakh tech employees have lost jobs.

–IANS

na/svn/

Previous article
Aero India: ITI showcases its technology manufacturing prowess
Next article
Now track periods right from wrist with Samsung Galaxy Watch5
This May Also Interest You
Technology

InsuranceDekho raises $150 mn, largest-ever Series A funding in India

News

Why Spielberg was happy to refuse directing 'Harry Potter'

Technology

Lentra forays into Southeast Asia, aims $100 mn in ARR by 2024

Technology

Now track periods right from wrist with Samsung Galaxy Watch5

Technology

Aero India: ITI showcases its technology manufacturing prowess

News

Amy Poehler, Tina Fey to go on a live comedy tour this spring

News

Michael Kelly, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Deirdre O'Connell join 'The Penguin' series

News

Ayushmann Khurrana flirts with ‘Pathaan’ in lehenga as new ‘Dream Girl 2’ date announced

Technology

Apple releases fix for iPhone, iPad bug being exploited by hackers

Technology

NASA clears Axiom Space's 2nd private astronaut mission to ISS

Technology

GITA guidance at AI stall for G20 delegates in Lucknow

Health & Lifestyle

UP Dy CM orders probe as patient goes missing from hospital

Health & Lifestyle

US teen girls experiencing record-high levels of sadness: CDC

Technology

'It is disturbing': SC on Chief Justices of HCs not allowing virtual hearing

News

Hardik Pandya, Natasha Stankovic arrive with son in Udaipur for Valentine's Day wedding

News

'Lag Ja Gale' actor Namik Paul quit journalism to pursue acting

News

Papon's 'Duti Nayan' marks reunion with Sarat after 23 years

Health & Lifestyle

Faiz Ahmed Faiz: Revolutionary in verse and deed; romantic at heart

News

Mani Ratnam releases 'Ponniyin Selvan' writer Kalki's Tamil biography

News

Erica Fernandes had gala time shooting 'Ishq Hua' in Chandigarh

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US