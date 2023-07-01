scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Tech industry sees boom in full-time jobs; dip in part-time opportunities: Report

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 1 (IANS) The tech industry has experienced a growth in full-time job opportunities while contractual and part-time jobs witnessed a decline from April 2019 to April 2023 in India, a new report has shown.

The data released by leading job portal Indeed showed sluggish job growth in part-time and contractual tech jobs, with only a 3 per cent increase in share from April 2019 to April 2023.

During the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021, demand for gig workers representing part-time or contractual positions increased by 23 per cent. In an ever-changing post-Covid-19 landscape, this increase reflected the industry’s growing reliance on flexible talent, with businesses seeking specialised skills for specific tasks or projects, according to the report.

“Our data indicate a slight decline in the number of gig workers in the most recent period analysed, possibly indicating professionals to tap into emerging avenues and diversify their career paths further,” said Sashi Kumar, Head of Sales, Indeed India.

Moreover, the report said that gig/part-time/contract job roles such as Software Architect, Senior Developer, Data Engineer, and Salesforce Developer are among the highest paying. Similarly, Data Scientist, iOS Developer, Automation Engineer, and Front End Developer were the lowest-paid gig roles.

Amidst an overall marginal decline of 3 per cent, posting for full-time tech jobs has witnessed a significant 9 per cent increase from April 2019 to April 2023. This upward trend showcases the continued expansion of permanent positions in the tech sector, underscoring its stability and potential for professionals seeking long-term career opportunities, the report stated.

–IANS

shs/sha

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Jr women's hockey nationals: Maharashtra, Puducherry win league matches
Next article
Leonardo DiCaprio joins mega effort to protect Amazon rainforest
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Akhil Rabindra finishes with an impressive P5 & P8 in Round 3 of the European GT4 Series

Sports

Ashes 2023: Australia's strong bowling performance leaves England with 257 runs to win for exciting day five

Sports

ODI World Cup Qualifiers: Sri Lanka's Hasaranga reprimanded for breach of ICC Code of Conduct

Sports

SAFF Championship: India overcome Lebanon 4-2 in penalties to reach final

Sports

Global Chess League: Triveni Continental Kings to face Mumba Masters in final

News

Amanda Bynes checks out of psychiatric facility

News

John Abraham to thrill audiences as ‘The Diplomat’

Technology

Elon Musk sets reading posts limits on Twitter to prevent data scraping

Sports

Dutch dominate Belgium 6-1 as FIH Hockey Pro League goes down the wire

Sports

ODI WC Qualifiers: Sahan Arachchige replaces injured Lahiru Kumara in Sri Lanka’s squad

Sports

Global Chess League: Triveni Continental Kings surges to top, the first team to qualify for final

Sports

Ashes 2023: Injured Nathan Lyon comes out to bat, receives a standing ovation from Lord’s crowd

Sports

Rudrankksh Patil back as NRAI announces Rifle/Pistol teams for World Championships and Asian Games

Technology

Users cry ‘wake up Elon’ as Twitter goes for a toss for millions (Lead)

Technology

Timing, type of workout critical for better results in diabetes: Study

Sports

Football: Chelsea sign promising youngsters Alex Matos and Diego Moreira

Sports

ODI WC Qualifier: We let ourselves down in the entire tournament, admits WI skipper Shai Hope

Technology

Twitter faces global outage, users in a fix

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US