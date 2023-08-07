scorecardresearch
Tech Mahindra appoints Atul Soneja as Chief Operating Officer

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 7 (IANS) Tech Mahindra on Monday announced the appointment of Atul Soneja as the Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective immediately.

Before this, he served as the Chief Operating Officer at CitiusTech, where he was responsible for managing the overall Delivery, Service lines and Operations for the company.

“I am thrilled to join the leadership team of Tech Mahindra. I believe it is a business with an extraordinary global mark, a strong brand portfolio, a highly skilled team, and an unparallel reputation as a leader in technology. My vision is to continue the momentum that Tech Mahindra has by leveraging next-gen technologies,” Soneja said in a statement.

With over 28 years of experience as a technology executive, Soneja is a proven leader known for deep strategic expertise, building a culture of success, and driving business transformation through focused execution in challenging and competitive markets, the company said.

“At Tech Mahindra, we have always strived to be ahead of the curve and have continuously invested in the future of technology and the people who can enable it. We are confident that Atul’s expertise will help us drive growth and enhance our capability to deliver innovative solutions,” CP Gurnani, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Tech Mahindra, said in a statement.

Before joining CitiusTech, he held several leadership roles in Infosys and its subsidiaries, from managing multi-billion service lines across multiple industry segments like Financial Services, Retail and Manufacturing, to heading the AI and Automation platform business of Edgeverve, a subsidiary of Infosys, conceptualising and driving several strategic programs through his tenure.

–IANS

shs/prw

4
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
