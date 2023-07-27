scorecardresearch
TECNO takes on the LED trend with Nothing but an RGB Spin

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 27 (IANS) It’s almost been two weeks with brands revealing their upcoming phone flaunting LED light design patterns over social media. That has stirred quite a discussion around who’s doing better?

TECNO too caught the attention of the consumers when it dropped its latest teaser for the POVA 5 Pro 5G donning a multi-coloured LED light back panel and is set to give a tough competition to Nothing Phone (2).

Even though the light design resembles to the Nothing Phone, TECNO has an advantage over here as, unlike Nothing’s single white LED light, POVA 5 Pro seems to support RGB colours at the back.

As per the teasers circulated on the internet, the brand has named light design as Arc interface and the same offers multiple functionalities with respect to incoming calls, music, and more.

Earlier in June 2022, the company launched POVA 3 with a single RGB LED light strip at the back panel, which received much praise among users.

Taking the innovation one step ahead, the company is ready to announce its POVA 5 Pro 5G with the Arc Interface multi-coloured back panel, expected to launch in August 2023 on Amazon.

TECNO is known for launching best-in-segment features at competitive pricing. Considering the disruptive pricing of its Phantom V Fold, making it the most affordable fold phone in India, it is expected that POVA 5 Pro 5G will be launched at an aggressive pricing too.

Looking at the teasers, POVA 5 Pro 5G seems to be positioned towards fuelling the aspirations of GenZ and seeing the consistent innovation from TECNO, the smartphone likely feature some best-in-segment attributes coupled with a premium 3D textured design.

The exact specs are not known as of now but considering the specs of the previous POVA series smartphone, it is expected that the phone will boast a powerful processor, a big battery, and fast charging speed.

Video Link for Music Functionality: https://we.tl/t-eXY7Uku52g

Amazon link: https://www.amazon.in/l/88139339031

–IANS

shs/pgh

