scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

TECNO to unveil CAMON 20 Premier 5G: A game-changing camera phone for India on July 7

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 5 (IANS) TECNO’s CAMON 20 series entered India last month and showcased the CAMON 20 and the CAMON 20 Pro 5G. Amongst fierce competition, the CAMON 20 Pro 5G has emerged as a formidable contender, because of its superior camera prowess and India first Mediatek Dimensity 8050 processor, thereby giving tough competition to rivals like Realme 11 Pro, Lava Agni 2 and OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite.

TECNO is now poised to make a strong impact with the launch of CAMON 20 Premier 5G on 7th July 2023, rumoured to be priced in the sub-35K segment according to industry sources.

The CAMON 20 Premier 5G boasts a ground-breaking Industry-first 50MP Sensor-Shift Stabilisation with RGBW Pro. This pioneering tech advancement enables stunning image capture with exceptional focus, even during fast-paced activities. The RGBW Pro technology further enhances photography in low-light conditions, by increasing 208% more light intake, resulting in well-lit images with minimal grains. Furthermore, the Sensor-shift stabilisation compensates up to 5,000 shocks per second, delivering matchless and ultra-steady shots even when you are moving.

In addition, the CAMON 20 Premier 5G features an India-first 108MP ultra-wide-angle lens with macro capabilities. The device also sports a 32MP front camera with UHD support, enabling stunning selfies and high-quality video recordings.

The CAMON 20 Premier 5G boasts textured leather back with wear-resistant ceramic frame and a 2.5D finish, providing a premium look and feel, ensuring both elegance and durability. The phone has been recognized with the prestigious USA Gold Muse design award 2023. Moreover, the phone is available in two striking colors, Dark Welkin and Serenity Blue.

Under the hood, the CAMON 20 Premier 5G is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 8050 5G-enabled processor, delivering robust performance with an impressive AnTuTu score of approximately 700k. With segment first 512GB ROM and 8GB + 8GB of RAM, the device ensures a lag-free multitasking experience. The device is further equipped with a 5000mAh battery and supports 45W Type-C fast charging.

–IANS

na/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Niharika Konidela announces divorce from Chaitanya Jonnalagadda
Next article
Xiaomi India completes 9 years, strengthens commitment to further empower lives
This May Also Interest You
News

Rahul Bose jokes, pulls co-actors' legs at 'Neeyat’ presser

News

Julian Sands had spoken of dangers surrounding hiking in last interview

Technology

Xiaomi India completes 9 years, strengthens commitment to further empower lives

News

Niharika Konidela announces divorce from Chaitanya Jonnalagadda

News

Luv Sinha to have a special appearance in Sunny Deol-starrer 'Gadar 2'

News

Ektaa Kapoor on 10 years of 'Lootera': It has become a timeless masterpiece

Technology

Endometriosis linked to reduction in fertility: Study

News

Dua Lipa wishes boyfriend Romain Gavras a 'Happy Birthday' on Instagram

News

Vidya Balan plays ‘not so classic detective’ in classic murder mystery ‘Neeyat’

Technology

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 may not come with rumoured dust resistance feature

Technology

New blood test to predict preeclampsia earlier in pregnant woman

News

Bawaal teaser: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in a tragic love story amid an ongoing war

News

Tom Holland says he's lucky to have Zendaya in his life

News

Tom Cruise all set to watch 'Oppenheimer' and 'Barbie' on opening day

Technology

Meta's Twitter competitor 'Threads' may not launch in EU

Technology

Mozilla releases last Firefox update for old versions of Windows, macOS

News

Arjun Kanungo’s ‘Danger’ music video from ‘Industry 2’ is shot in Japan

News

Daniel Radcliffe is ‘definitely not seeking out’ involvement in Harry Potter TV series

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US