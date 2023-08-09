scorecardresearch
Telangana expands IT to tier-II towns, opens Nizamabad IT Tower

By Agency News Desk
Telangana expands IT to tier-II towns, opens Nizamabad IT Tower
Nizamabad IT Tower

Hyderabad, Aug 9 (IANS) In another major step to expand the Information Technology sector to tier-II towns, the Telangana government has set up an IT Tower in Nizamabad town. Information Technology Minister K T Rama Rao on Wednesday inaugurated the tower in the town, about 200 km from Hyderabad, a key global IT hub.

Fifteen companies have commenced their operations at Nizamabad IT Tower.

The state-of-the-art 55,000 square feet building has been constructed at a cost of Rs.50 crore.

KTR, as the minister is popularly called, said that 1,400 youth will get jobs in the facility. He said the IT Tower will help the local youth to fulfill their dreams of securing technology jobs in Hyderabad and abroad.

This is the fifth IT tower to be opened in tier-II towns in the state.

In May, the IT tower was inaugurated in Mahabubnagar town. IT centres were already opened at Warangal, Karimnagar, and Khammam. Similar facilities are coming up in Nalgonda, Siddipet, and Adilabad.

At Nizamabad IT Tower, Minister KTR also inaugurated Telangana Academy for Skills and Knowledge (TASK) and the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technology (RGUKT) Basara’s innovation centre in the same building.

The Nizamabad IT Hub already garnered considerable attention from various companies, with 15 companies signed up to establish their presence and recruited their employees to begin their operations, said Mahesh Bigala, BRS Global NRI Coordinator.

The vibrant and dynamic ecosystem of the IT Hub is set to attract investments, generate employment, and create a flourishing IT industry in Nizamabad, he said.

The Nizamabad IT Hub’s establishment aligns with the state government’s vision of fostering a thriving technology ecosystem across the state. With its modern infrastructure and strategic location, the hub is poised to be a fulcrum of innovation, collaboration, and economic growth. The integration of technology and employment opportunities will pave the way for digital transformation and contribute to the overall socio-economic development of Nizamabad.

–IANS

ms/vd

2
Entertainment Today

