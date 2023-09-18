Telcos to get $17 bn revenue boost from 5G satellite networks in 7 years: Report

Telecom operators will generate $17 billion of additional revenue from 3GPP (Third-generation Partnership Project)-compliant 5G satellite networks between 2024 and 2030, a new report said on Monday. According to Juniper Research, the first commercial launch of a 5G satellite network will appear in 2024, with over 110 million 3GPP-compliant 5G satellite connections in operation by 2030.

To capitalise on this growth, the researchers urged operators to prioritise immediate partnerships with SNOs (satellite network operators) that can launch GSO (Geostationary Orbit) satellites.

SNOs possess capabilities to launch next-generation satellite hardware into space, as well as being responsible for the operation and management of the resulting networks.

GSO satellites follow the rotation of the earth to always be located above the country that the operator serves; providing consistent connectivity.

Moreover, the researchers predicted that operators will increasingly rely on SNOs for service provision as 6G development accelerates.

“Operators must not only think of 5G satellite services when choosing an SNO partner, but also the forward plan for 6G networks, including coverage and throughput capabilities,” said research author Sam Barker.

Further, the report said that operators must leverage their pre-existing billing relationship with mobile subscribers and enterprises as a platform to grow 5G satellite connectivity revenue over the next seven years.

The report anticipated that this existing billing relationship will enable operators to rapidly drive the adoption of satellite connectivity by integrating satellite services into existing terrestrial networks.