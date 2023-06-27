scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Telegram gets Stories feature, arriving in early July

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, June 27 (IANS) Telegram Founder and CEO Pavel Durov on Tuesday introduced a new ‘Stories’ feature and said it will be available in early July.

“For years, our users have been asking us to implement Stories in Telegram. More than half of all feature requests that we receive are related to Stories,” Durov posted on his Telegram channel.

Users will be able to choose who can see their stories with granular precision — Everyone, only their contacts (with exceptions), a few selected contacts or a list of Close Friends.

Users will also be able to hide stories posted by any contact by moving them to the ‘Hidden’ list in the Contacts section instead of the main screen.

In addition to using photo and video-editing tools, users will be able to provide captions for their stories to add more context or links and tag other people.

“Building on the success of Telegram’s Video Messages, we’re adding the option to post photos and videos taken by the front and the rear cameras simultaneously,” Durov said.

Moreover, users will have the ability to choose when a story expires– in six, 12, 24, or 48 hours– or if they want to permanently display stories on the profile page, with individual privacy settings for each.

“Speaking of channels, they will benefit from more exposure and subscribers: once we launch the ability to repost messages from channels to stories, going viral on Telegram will become a lot easier,” Durov added.

–IANS

aj/ksk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
China thrash Lebanon in Women's Basketball Asia Cup opener
This May Also Interest You
Sports

China thrash Lebanon in Women's Basketball Asia Cup opener

Sports

2028 Presidents Cup to be contested at Kingston Heath Golf Club

Sports

Triumphant Dutch women secure FIH Hockey Pro League spoils, German men march on

Technology

Meta launches new VR subscription service for $7.99 per month

Technology

Nothing introduces new Glyph Composer

News

Waluscha De Sousa never expected 'Crackdown 2' character to get so much love from audience

Sports

Global Chess League: Triveni Continental Kings fail to stop Ganges Grandmasters' charge

Sports

Sports

Sr Women's National Football C'ships: Tamil Nadu, Haryana book berths in final

Sports

ODI WC Qualifiers: Logan van Beek's all-round show in Super Over helps Netherlands stun West Indies

Technology

PCOS may double risk of ovarian cancer after menopause: Study

Sports

Imran Khan, Arindam Bhattacharja among five players to leave NorthEast United FC

Sports

ICC Men's World Cup 2023 trophy launched into stratosphere before tour

News

Tamil super star Vijay lands in trouble for promoting tobacco in new movie ‘Leo’

News

Stepping out without my baby makes me nervous, says Gauahar Khan

News

'I am reluctant and anxious about every role', declares Anil Kapoor

Sports

ODI WC Qualifier: Sean Williams' 174 leads Zimbabwe to mammoth 304-run win over USA

Sports

Wrestlers move Delhi court seeking copy of charge sheet against WFI chief

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US