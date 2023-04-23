scorecardresearch
Telegram launches shareable chat folders, custom wallpapers

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, April 23 (IANS) Telegram Messenger has launched major upgrades for its application with features like shareable chat folders, custom wallpapers, and more.

According to the company, the new update will let users share entire chat folders with one link, create custom wallpapers for individual chats, use web apps in any chat and more.

Now, chat folders can be shared with a link, inviting friends and colleagues to dozens of work groups, news channel collections, and more.

With one tap, users will be able to add the folder and instantly join all its chats.

“You can include any public chats, as well as any chats where you have the admin rights to add people,” Telegram said in a blogpost.

Now, your favourite photos and colour combinations can become ‘custom wallpapers’ in specific chats to give conversations extra personality and make them stand out.

You can set a custom wallpaper in any 1-on-1 chat.

To change the wallpaper, go to the chat header and click ‘Set Wallpaper’ on Android, or open a profile and tap ‘Change Wallpaper’ on iOS.

Moreover, Telegram is also working on ‘better bots’.

The latest update includes the integration of seamless web apps that can be launched within any chat.

These bots are not only accessible through private or group chats but can also be used collaboratively.

“Web apps of bots that support this feature can be accessed via a direct link or by mentioning the bot’s username in any chat on Telegram,” the company said.

Among other features, the company introduced bot links and Telegram Premium on Fragment, faster scrolling for attachments, read times in topics, and improved interfaces.

