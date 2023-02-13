scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Tesla adjusts its EV pricing for 4th time in US

By News Bureau

San Francisco, Feb 13 (IANS) Elon Musk-owned Tesla has adjusted the pricing for its electric vehicle in the US for the fourth time in just over a month.

According to Electrek, the company began the month by executing drastic price cuts across its entire EV lineup, with the 5-seat Model Y seeing the largest reduction of up to $13,000 in price.

However, a few weeks later, the automaker raised the Model Y’s price by $500.

Musk hinted that more price increases may be on the way as Tesla adjusts to the demand created by the massive price cuts.

A week later, the automaker again updated its online configurator with a few price changes, according to the report.

Moreover, the report said that the price of the Model 3 Performance has remained unchanged, and Tesla is still refusing to accept orders or provide pricing for the Model 3 Long Range.

Musk initially stated that Tesla stopped taking orders for the specific trim due to high demand, but the report mentioned that Tesla is about to update the Model 3, which could explain the stop on new orders and the further price decrease as people may be hesitant to place a new order knowing that it may be updated soon.

Last month, Tesla drastically lowered the prices of EVs across its lineup in the US and Europe, in an effort to boost sales as its stock plummeted more than 60 per cent.

The least expensive EV, the Model 3 RWD, has dropped from $46,990 to $43,990, reports Engadget.

Moreover, the Model Y Long Range’s price decreased 20 per cent from $65,990 to $52,990.

–IANS

shs/shb/

Previous article
'BB16': Archana Gautam feels Priyanka was a weaker contestant to be in top 3
Next article
Apple's iPhone 15, 15 Plus may feature new camera bump
This May Also Interest You
News

Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur feature on book cover of John le Carre's 'The Night Manager'

Technology

Apple's iPhone 15, 15 Plus may feature new camera bump

News

'BB16': Archana Gautam feels Priyanka was a weaker contestant to be in top 3

News

The Guardians return; Star-Lord has to jog memory of the alternate Gamora

News

Ezra Miller playing the Scarlet Speedster crashes into multiverse in 'The Flash' trailer

Technology

71% Indian professionals confident to retain jobs in 2023 despite global layoffs

Technology

Oracle launches new Cloud services to help banks meet customer demands

News

Harrison Ford back to bashing Nazis in 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny'

News

itel Mobile India announces Hrithik Roshan as new Brand Ambassador to build deeper brand, customer connect

News

Shiv Thakare happy he lost out to his buddy MC Stan

Others

The inspirational story Mani Ram Balwant Rai: Ruling the cosmetic market in Punjab

News

Rihanna is pregnant with 2nd child with A$AP Rocky

Others

Dileep Heilbronn: A real estate millionaire entrepreneur, self-made designer, car collector and watch collector

Health & Lifestyle

American duo Chock-Bates win ice dance at Four Continents

Technology

Activists protest outside Twitter HQ in support of laid-off workers

News

MC Stan disappointed on bestie Shiv Thakare losing out

Technology

Explained: Sun did not break off its chunk, just a normal solar activity

Technology

India's PokerBaazi suffers security lapse, users' data exposed: Researcher

Technology

Android 14 may feature new settings for region-specific preferences

Health & Lifestyle

PM Modi applauds AIIMS Bhubaneswar doctors for conducting rare surgery

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US